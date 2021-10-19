Zimbabwe Plans to Support Crypto ETFs and Lower the Cost of Remittances

As many countries move towards supporting digital currency innovations, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has confirmed that the government is exploring ways to enable cryptocurrencies to flourish.

Speaking to citizens of the country at an event in Dubai last week, Ncube said that the country is already creating a pathway to legalize digital currencies like Bitcoin, but not to become legal tender, as in the case of El Savior .

The minister pointed to the fact that digital currencies are now too big to ignore and that the adoption of digital currencies can help reduce the cost of remittances to the country. This entry is on track to hit $ 1 billion this year. Among the main considerations, Ncube noted that the country is working on the launch of a crypto ETF. According to him, plans for these products are already underway and private investors are at the forefront of the initiative.

While acknowledging that the nation has no plans to ban digital currencies, he explained, “but our view is that we don’t want it to be a currency. You want this to be an investment class. So… through the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange platform, we will try to create crypto-based products there, which are bounded within the offshore zone. “

He assured that the ministry “has already taken the first step and created a sandbox, in the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), where the idea and everything else is being tested in a safe and regulated environment where it will later migrate. to this safe. Victoria Falls Environment “.

There are no deadlines for these crypto ETF searches. However, he noted that the active partners helping to develop the weighting index on which ETF products will be based are from Dubai, one of the growing financial centers in the world today.

Crypto ETF products are becoming popular today. While relatively new, countries like Canada, Brazil, and Germany have active Bitcoin ETF products. Zimbabwe’s current move may position the country as the first in Africa to launch the country’s first crypto ETF.

Image Source: Shutterstock