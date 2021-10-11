your solution for everything related to cryptocurrencies

The unprecedented growth of digital assets and their trading in recent years had a pleasant shock for global financial markets. As of October 2021, the total crypto market capitalization sits comfortably at more than $ 2.1 trillion, with 300 million users spread across the globe. These figures may seem huge at first, but upon further examination, we find that they are miniscule compared to our traditional financial systems.

Even after cryptocurrencies successfully stood the test of time and flourished in the wake of the pandemic, their adoption rate appears to be low. This is mainly due to its lack of accessibility and liquidity. The truth is that the complex processing involved in buying, selling, storing, and trading cryptocurrencies deters people from getting involved in the decentralized space. Wallets like Metamask, where users can buy and store cryptocurrencies, are not easy to use and DEXs do not accept fiat payments. Therefore, beginners are only stuck with centralized exchanges to buy crypto. To make matters worse, users are forced to rely on too many platforms for their different needs in the crypto space, which becomes extremely difficult to manage.

However, these centralized exchanges, as we have seen recently, have serious security problems, and a single trick can erase all user assets. These factors combined make digital assets unattractive to beginners. But now we have a solution to all these accessibility problems in the form of Coinovy.

The off-road wallet

Coinovy ​​is an all-in-one cryptocurrency wallet app that aims to make cryptocurrencies easily accessible to the masses. Through its all-inclusive interface, the platform aims to minimize friction for everyone to buy, sell, store, exchange, insure, buy and withdraw cryptocurrencies. It is built to lower barriers to entry for beginners while ensuring that it effectively meets the needs of experienced crypto users.

The Coinovy ​​wallet acts as an excellent bridge between traditional finance and the world of digital assets to ensure a smooth transfer of funds. As a multi-currency wallet, it supports a variety of digital assets, including BTC, ETH, and LTC, which means that users no longer have to rely on multiple wallets to store their assets. However, what stands out the most are the crypto-to-fiat conversions that Coinovy ​​facilitates. Users can withdraw the crypto assets stored in the Coinovy ​​wallet to a global debit card with VISA technology and spend them anywhere with ease. This debit card can also be linked to Apple Pay, making it even easier to spend cryptocurrencies.

In addition to being a crypto wallet, Coinovy ​​is a crypto exchange that features over 100 exchange pairs so that users can easily exchange their tokens of choice. Additionally, Coinovy ​​users are assigned an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) that makes it easy for them to transfer funds worldwide to more than 150 countries. For those concerned about the security of their assets on this platform, Coinovy ​​has partnered with BitGo to secure users’ assets and compensate them in the event of a security threat.

With these features, Coinovy ​​solves the accessibility problem, but that’s not all. Coinovy ​​has much more to offer to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Taking into account the prevailing interoperability problem in the world of cryptocurrencies, Coinovy ​​has created a bridge that facilitates cross-chain transactions between Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. The platform also provides instant loans of up to $ 5000 to users against their cryptocurrency holdings in an attempt to help them finance other businesses in their life without having to lose their cryptocurrencies by selling etc. Or, users who have their crypto assets idle can stake them directly on Coinovy ​​and earn attractive incentives. Apart from this, Coinovy ​​also helps investors to grow their assets with predictions and forecasts based on artificial intelligence on the value of the assets.

Coinovy ​​token

To power the platform and settle transactions, Coinovy ​​has a native token called C2F. This ERC-20 token has a maximum supply of 1 billion C2F and serves as a payment method on the platform, along with all other supported cryptocurrencies. C2F token holders are entitled to various incentives and discounts provided on the Coinovy ​​platform. They can also use it to pay fees, buy goods and services, go public, bet, and advertise on the Coinovy ​​platform.

What does the future look like?

With cryptocurrencies growing in popularity by the day, we now have so many new users looking to make their way into the world of decentralization. For all these new users, Coinovy ​​is a welcome windfall perk. It shrinks the walled gardens of the crypto ecosystem to make it more accessible to everyone around the world. If implemented well, Coinovy ​​could become a key to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.