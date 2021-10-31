Xavier Serret, the only Hispanic cited in the Bitcoin white paper

Key facts:

Serret’s contribution was in the temporary stamps of the transactions.

For Serret, what in the future would be called blockchain was already announced in his work.

Xavier Serret had heard of Bitcoin once. As an expert in computer science, also with a background in finance, Satoshi Nakamoto’s proposal had seemed the least interesting to him. He never bought; the conceptual approach was enough for him. However, his surprise was great when a journalist revealed that his name appeared among the few references in the Bitcoin white paper.

Only ten investigations were cited by Nakamoto in the founding document of what is today the most robust and impartial monetary and computational network in the world. It is said that the true find of the pseudonymous creator was the precise combination of precedent technologies to assemble that almost mythical peer-to-peer electronic cash system, sought after as a holy grail among the cypherpunks of the ’90s.

As if it were a masterful composition of chords, or the rare ingredients of a magic potion, the confluence of these ten investigations in the white paper served as a catalyst to initiate a very deep disruption in the history of money and, probably, in the entire human civilization.

Today, October 31, 2021, thirteen years after that historical document saw the public light of cyberspace, . dialogues with the only Hispanic cited in the Bitcoin white paper: Xavier Serret.

Stamp time

Serret says that, at the end of the nineties, when his paper “Designing a secure service for temporary stamps with minimum trust requirements” was published, there was little interest in technologies like this outside the sphere of cryptography.

However, for the Spanish researcher, timestamping or time stamps resulted in the backbone of what would be Bitcoin in the future. «(Timestamping) is nothing other than today’s blockchain. We have only changed the name, “says Serret.

In fact, in a version of the Bitcoin code shared by Nakamoto to a few people before mining the genesis block, the developer was talking about timechain or time chain, This being a more faithful name to temporary stamps than the later popularized blockchain.

We propose a solution to the double-spending problem by using a distributed peer-to-peer time stamp server to generate computational evidence of the chronological order of transactions. Bicoin White Paper – Satoshi Nakamoto

Minimize trust

Time stamps are, in effect, an indispensable element to solve the problem of double spending, a condition without which a peer-to-peer electronic cash system would not be possible. This mitigates the need to trust a central entity to certify the validity of transactions, the main problem of the traditional financial system, in Nakamoto’s eyes.

The root problem with traditional currency is all the trust required to make it work. The central bank must be trusted not to devalue the currency, but the history of fiat money is full of breaches of that trust. Banks must be trusted to hold our money and transfer it electronically, but loan it out in waves of credit bubbles with only a fraction in reserve. We have to trust them with our privacy, trust that they won’t allow identity thieves to drain our accounts. Satoshi Nakamoto.

Of the ten documents referenced in the white paper, three refer to time stamps. However, it is the work of Serret, together with Jean-Jacques Quisquarter and H. Massias, that emphasizes reducing confidence.

What we did above all was to create a global image of what was being done at that time in all the part of the temporary stamps, and to occupy ourselves much more in minimizing the trust in third parties (…) which was where we all sensed that it was where was the big problem at that time, not only technologically, but societally or business models. Xavier Serret.

Serret and Bitcoin

Surprisingly enough, Serret, whose work had such an imprint on the white paper, never used bitcoin. «The problem I have had is a little that of knowing too much. People who know too much sometimes don’t do things, ”he confesses with a laugh.

I have done very different things in my life and when the force of Bitcoin arrived I was doing something absolutely different, which had nothing to do with it, and now I continue to do very different things that take away all day. In that sense, I have not gotten into using bitcoin. Xavier Serret.

The Spanish researcher has also dedicated efforts to issues such as decentralized identities and, being consistent with his diversity of interests, he currently has a project in Spain linked to the world of sports.

However, he affirms that, at this moment, The sustainability of mining is one of the aspects that most deters you from using Bitcoin.

“I have not gotten into using bitcoin,” says Xavier Serret, the only Hispanic mentioned in the white paper that Satoshi Nakamoto wrote. Source: ..

Right now, and that is my opinion, really intimate and personal, I believe that Bitcoin has an ecological problem, a sustainability problem. And, in that sense, I think we have to find a way to solve this problem as soon as possible. For example, I estimate that Proof of Stake right now is more reasonable than Proof of Work. But clearly there is no consensus right now on where things are going. Xavier Serret.

The debate regarding the sustainability of Bitcoin has been decisive this year, being one of the main arguments used by the detractors of Bitcoin. However, after the expulsion of miners from China, mining is increasingly oriented to the use of renewable energy, having one of the most varied energy mixes at an industrial level.

As for the trade-off between Proof of Work and Proof of Participation, Serret is aware that the latter runs a higher risk of tending to a monopoly and of being captured by malicious actors. For this reason, it insists on the need to seek alternative solutions that resolve the difficulties currently perceived.

Bitcoin, trust and time

With 13 years in the world, at least as a theoretical document, Bitcoin is leaving its childhood and beginning its adolescence. Having reached a stature that already looks threatening to the traditional financial system, the growing pains, in his case, come from abroad.

State-level attacks, such as its repeated ban in China or regulatory capture attempts following the recommendations of the FATF, have demonstrated the robustness of Bitcoin to adapt to adverse conditions that seek to threaten its growth.

It is precisely thanks to the mitigation of trust in third parties, to not depending on anyone and being a living organism, distributed in each of its participants, that Bitcoin remains resilient, stamping time on each of its blocks.