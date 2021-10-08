Will Sri Lanka adopt cryptocurrencies? Committee to study rules | Invezz

The panel’s mandate will include the exploration of KYC processes, digital banking, blockchain to attract investment, terrorist financing and the fight against money laundering.

The Sri Lankan government approved the formation of a panel to study the regulations and rules applicable to blockchain, digital banking and crypto mining in other countries. They will also explore the risk of criminal activity. The five-member committee will study the crypto regulatory frameworks of countries such as Malaysia, Dubai, and Singapore.

On Thursday, the Sri Lankan Government Information Department issued a press release claiming that the decision was an effort to attract foreign investment in technology. Sri Lanka is trying to modernize its economy in the context of severe turmoil. The statement says:

The need to develop an integrated digital banking, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining system has been identified to keep pace with global partners in the region while expanding trade to international markets.

Economic turmoil fuels cryptocurrency trading

Until now, the crypto industry has not been subject to any regulation in Sri Lanka. It is difficult for interested parties to buy crypto because foreign currency exchange laws prohibit paying for virtual assets with credit cards.

Despite that fact, more and more people are signing up for crypto peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms in Sri Lanka. There is a growing interest in private social media groups, through which you can buy cryptocurrencies.

For example, Paxful, a local P2P Bitcoin (BTC / USD) trading platform, saw trade volume growth of 730% in April 2021 year-over-year. The volume in the first quarter of this year exceeded that achieved in the whole of 2020. Similar trends are observed in Brazil and Morocco.

Central bank warns against cryptocurrency investments again

Even the Central Bank of Sri Lanka did not miss the growing interest in cryptocurrencies. Earlier this year, they issued a warning about the risks involved in investing in digital currency. This has been the second alert in three years:

There are no regulatory safeguards related to the use, investment or trading of [monedas virtuales] in Sri Lanka. So invest or use [monedas virtuales] in Sri Lanka it presents significant risks.

