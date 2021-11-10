WikiLeaks Founder’s Fiancee: Assange Denied Right to Marry for “Psychologically Bankrupt”

Posted: 10 Nov 2021 23:37 GMT

Stella Moris started legal proceedings against the UK Attorney General, Dominic Raab, and the governor of the prison where her boyfriend is being held.

In an interview with The Independent, Stella Moris, Julian Assange’s fiancée, denounced that her partner is being prevented from marrying in an attempt to “psychologically break him.”

According to Moris, in the summer the couple began procedures to get married in Belmarsh prison, in London, where the founder of WikiLeaks is being held. However, the ceremony, scheduled for last week, was delayed several times, until the governor of the prison, Jenny Louis, announced that the application must be processed by the Crown Prosecutor Service (CPS, for its acronym in English), the body in charge of Assange’s possible extradition to the US.

“There are no legitimate reasons to prevent it. It is a basic, essential thing, a human thing. It is not for the intelligence services, our politicians or anyone else,” Moris said. “It is irritating that the agency that represents the country that has been conspiring to kill Julian, that is psychologically torturing him and that persecutes him, is the one that decides if we can get married,” he said.

For Moris, the refusal to authorize the marriage is evidence of a “deeply criminal and immoral attitude, which has been going on to make Julian’s life impossible in every little respect and to try affect it and break it psychologically“.

“Preventing us from exercising our basic right to family life is harassment. It’s illegal and it’s wrong“Assange’s girlfriend wrote on her Twitter account.

Faced with the refusal to register the marriage, Moris initiated a legal process against the governor of the prison and the Secretary of Justice of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab. “We are suing because the creepy elements of the UK Government are illegally preventing and delaying our marriage, by effectively granting the US Government veto power,” he added.

Assange, 49, is indicted in the United States for the publication of hundreds of thousands of pages of secret military documents and confidential diplomatic cables on the activities of the North American country in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which were disseminated by its WikiLeaks leak portal. The charges against him there carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.