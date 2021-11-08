Why the wedding in Guatemala of a high-ranking Mexican official and an electoral councilor caused so much controversy

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 22:09 GMT

About 300 guests attended the union of the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Santiago Nieto, and the member of the council of the National Electoral Institute Carla Humphrey.

The wedding held this weekend in Guatemala between one of the most important government officials of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and a counselor from the National Electoral Institute (INE) was controversial in Mexico.

Members of the Mexican political and business class traveled to the Central American country to attend the wedding between the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance, Santiago Nieto, and the electoral counselor of the INE Carla humphrey.

Incident at the airport

Although the couple tried to keep their wedding out of the media spotlight, the rumor that the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Paola Felix, was arrested upon arrival in Guatemala City for traveling with a large sum of cash —she denied it—, prompting President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to pronounce on the event on Monday.

Journalist Darío Celis assured on his Twitter account that Felix was arrested on Friday, November 5, at the La Aurora international airport in the Guatemalan capital for entering with $ 25,000 in cash.

According to Celis, the official arrived in Guatemala on a “private flight” in the company of the theatrical producer Alejandro Gou, who had received a contract for more than 15 million pesos (about $ 738,720) for the Day of the Dead parade held in the Mexican capital.

Resignation

“I am in Guatemala at a social event to which I was invited. I traveled on a private flight, it is false that I was detained and it is false that the flight was paid for by a provider,” said Félix on his Twitter account, adding that despite not having committed “no illicit activity“, he decided to present his resignation from his position to the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

I am in Guatemala at a social event to which I was invited. I traveled on a private flight, it is false that I was detained and it is false that the flight was paid for by a provider, I have not committed any illegal activity but I have decided to make my resignation available to @Claudiashein. – Paola Félix Díaz (@ LaraPaola1) November 6, 2021

In the afternoon, the Sheinbaum government reported that it had accepted Felix’s resignation.

“The principles of republican austerity are fundamental for the capital’s government, so it reaffirms its commitment to honesty and transparency,” the administration said in a brief press release.

This Monday, Paola Félix claimed the journalist for the information published, assuring that she never wanted to “introduce illegal money” to Guatemala, that the money was not hers and that she was never detained. The former Secretary of Tourism accompanied her message on Twitter with a column published in El Universal in which it was clarified that the executive president of that newspaper, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, his family, “an assistant” and a “group of friends” flew to Guatemala on Friday “in a rented private plane, to attend a social event.”

According to the column, entitled ‘The incident at the Guatemala Airport’, Ealy Ortiz’s assistant was the one who carried the cash, “of legal and fiscally justified origin”, which would be used during a second stopover in the United States. by the general director of the newspaper to cover medical expenses.

According to the article, an oversight in the form filled out in Guatemala was what caused the resources to be provisionally confiscated by the authorities. Once the problem was solved, the incident was leaked to the media and “the issue was deliberately exhibited as a questionable aspect of the aforementioned social celebration,” the text reads.

López Obrador’s reaction

The controversy was addressed this Monday by López Obrador. “It’s a scandalous affair“, said the president during his usual morning conference.

Local media reported that some 300 guests attended the wedding held at the luxurious Hotel Santo Domingo in Antigua, including the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, Yasmín Esquivel; the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, the Morenoist Sergio Gutiérrez; and the PAN senator Josefina Vázquez Mota.

“Before, nothing was known, there was a lot of ostentation, a lot of waste, but everything was silenced. Not now, that’s why you have to recommend that public servants act in moderation, with austerity“Lopez Obrador said.

The president delved into the cash that the executive president of El Universal carried and what that amount represents in relation to the minimum wage of a worker in Mexico, which is currently 141.70 pesos per day (about $ 7).

“Even what the president of Mexico earns, because 700,000 pesos [unos 34.400 dólares] it’s like six months of my salary and that I earn well, yes, but it’s like six months, “he declared.

“That the public servants involved respond, and if there is a crime to prosecute, that action be taken, that there is no impunity for anyone,” concluded the Mexican president about the controversy surrounding the wedding.