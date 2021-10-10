Why A Parabolic Move Is Expected For Bitcoin, Billionaire Mike Novogratz

Bitcoin has been on the rise with the start of the new month. The first week of October brought good news with it, as the major cryptocurrencies on the market had started to rally for the first time in weeks. Bitcoin hit a fresh 4-month high on Friday with a break above $ 56K. The bulls have set their sights on new all-time highs before the end of the year and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has echoed this sentiment.

New investors sustaining the market

Billionaire Mike Novogratz was on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to talk about the crypto market. Novogratz said that the new investors were the reason why the price of bitcoin and ethereum had maintained their high value. New investor enthusiasm has been on the rise since the bull market first accelerated in early 2021. But the recent turn of events in the cryptocurrency market has triggered a new wave of participants in the space.

Novogratz puts the current crypto global wealth percentage at 0.5%, just a small amount compared to other financial markets. However, there is an impressive percentage that the cryptocurrency market has not yet entered its adolescence. The billionaire expects the percentage to rise well above 0.5% as more investors move into the crypto space.

Speaking of new investors entering the market and keeping prices high, the billionaire had this to say; “It is maintained due to the entry of new money. There was $ 17 billion of new venture capital that went into the first half of the year. It’s just a huge influx of talent and money. “

Waiting for a parabolic movement

Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital firm is a recognized investor in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Given this, the billionaire has always been bullish on the crypto market and has expressed his bullish stance. During his interview, the CEO revealed that he expected the crypto market to break new all-time highs during the fourth quarter of the year.

“I don’t want to sound like the always bullish guy that I am sometimes accused of being, but I literally see a scenario where we hit the highs in Bitcoin and we have one of these parabolic moves across all cryptocurrencies going into Q4.”

Novogratz explained the reasoning behind his prediction using an analogy with a racehorse. He compared the movement of the cryptocurrency market to “the horse that turns the corner at the end” that ends up winning the race. Novogratz reiterated his bullish stance for the last quarter of the year. “Assets that are ahead in the fourth quarter tend to perform very well because they all pile up and push valuations higher.”

