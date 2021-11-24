WHO warns that certain countries have been seduced by a “false sense of security” believing that vaccines ended the pandemic

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 21:45 GMT

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that the anticovid drugs that exist today “do not totally prevent the transmission” of the virus.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated this Wednesday that despite the fact that anti-virus vaccines have been shown to be effective in saving lives, they should not function as a sign that the covid-19 pandemic is already defeated.

#WHO concerned about the “false sense of security” in the face of covid-19 The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, affirmed that there is a “false sense of security” about the protection offered by vaccines. pic.twitter.com/OYXQpw8hkr – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) November 24, 2021

“In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security because of the idea that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that vaccinated people do not need to take any other precautions,” said the senior official during a briefing in Geneva. (Switzerland).

Thus, he stressed that the anticovid drugs existing until now “do not totally prevent the transmission” of the virus, and specified that with the arrival of the delta variant the ability of vaccines to reduce the spread of the disease fell from 60% to 40%.

In addition, he called to remember that immunized people have to continue to comply anticovid measures. “That means wearing a mask, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds and meeting other people outdoors, if you can, or in a well-ventilated space if it’s indoors,” he said.

The epicenter of the pandemic

The head of the international entity remarked that more than 60% of all new cases registered last week worldwide correspond to Europe. In view of this, Ghebreysus stressed that the old continent is “once again the epicenter of the pandemic”, although without ceasing to warn that no country or region “is out of danger.”

Meanwhile, data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control confirm the words of the WHO director general. Thus, from November 16 to 23, 1,812,678 new cases were registered and 13,621 individuals died from the disease.

Last week, WHO’s regional head for Europe, Hans Kluge, warned that half a million people could die on that continent between now and March 2022 if urgent measures are not taken.