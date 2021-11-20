“Who are they going to attack?”: China criticizes Australia for seeking nuclear submarines and Canberra responds

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 17:06 GMT

Australia’s defense minister has called the Chinese ambassador’s statements in Canberra “provocative”, “comical” and “silly”.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton commented on Friday the words of China’s interim ambassador in Canberra, Wang Xining, regarding the potential threat that the AUKUS agreement could represent, in the framework of which the oceanic country seeks to acquire submarines from nuclear propulsion.

In an interview with The Guardian published a day earlier, the Chinese diplomat stressed that “the attempt to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine will undoubtedly has an impact on the current nuclear non-proliferation system“He also added that it could represent a threat to the oceanic country itself, given that” there is zero nuclear capacity, technologically, in Australia, which guarantees that they will be free of problems, they will be free of incidents. “

Australia’s perception of China is that of a peaceful country, but that could change after Canberra acquires nuclear submarines. “Who are they going to attack? They are no longer […] some defenders of peace but, to a certain degree, saber-bearers, “criticized the diplomat.

Australia’s response

In response, the Australian Defense Minister has called Wang’s remarks “provocative”, “comical” and “silly”. Likewise, it has urged to put aside this type of comments of a “counterproductive” nature.

The AUKUS pact raises concerns not only in China, with some experts believing that the acquisition of nuclear submarines violates the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. “The non-proliferation implications of the AUKUS submarine agreement are negative and serious. To obtain these submarines, Australia will have to become the first non-nuclear-weapon state to exploit a loophole that allows it to remove nuclear material from the inspection system. from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), “wrote James M. Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Fund for Peace, in September.

“I am not really concerned that Australia is using this material inappropriately, but I am concerned that this removal set a devastating precedent“, considers the expert.

With its accession to the AUKUS alliance, also made up of the United Kingdom and the United States, Australia unleashed an international scandal in mid-September, since to join the treaty made a contract void valued at $ 66 billion he had with a French shipbuilder. In response, Paris accused Canberra of “treason.”