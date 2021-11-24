‘When Harry Met Santa’: Norwegian Postal Service Launches Commercial Featuring Gay Santa Claus

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 23:08 GMT

The advertising video is released coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in the Scandinavian country.

The Norwegian postal service (Posten Norge) premiered this Monday on its YouTube channel and on other networks a commercial that revolves around Santa’s relationship with a man named Harry.

The commercial, titled ‘When Harry Met Santa’, alluding to the famous American comedy ‘When Harry Met Sally’, was launched on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in the Scandinavian country.

At the start of the video, Harry is depressed to see how Santa Claus disappears down the chimney and to know that it will take another year for me to visit him again.

Eager to meet his friend again, the protagonist decides to write him a letter that reads: “All I want for Christmas is youFinally, the postal service assumes part of the volume of delivery of the Christmas gifts, which makes possible the reunion of Harry and Santa, who close the ‘spot’ with a kiss.

“Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity and we want to celebrate the 50th anniversary with this beautiful love story. In last year’s campaign, Santa Claus was mad at Norway Post because he took away the ‘business’, but this year he is glad that it relieves him a little so he can be with the person he loves“Monica Solberg, director of marketing for Posten, commented the announcement to the LGBTQ Nation portal.

Opinion division

Since its publication, the video has already accumulated more than 227,000 views, accumulating numerous comments for and against the representation of Santa Claus as homosexual.

Canadian House of Commons Randall Garrison thanked Posten Norge for such a “strong and moving message of inclusion.” “It’s really lovely isn’t it? It shows that none of us are too old to dream“wrote one user.

“Brilliant. I’m not crying. You’re doing it,” followed another, accompanying his tweet with a GIF of the animated character Stitch whimpering.

At the same time, many others question the originality of the idea. “All they have done is ruin what christmas means For people, Santa is not real, but he is not gay either, whoever did this needs to look in the mirror, because even gay people are not happy with this, “said one user.

“That’s not right … he’s married to Mrs. Claus … I hate that !!” noted British businesswoman Josephine Wood. “Leave Santa Claus alone! Your sexualization is wrong… be gay or straight. I find this ad creepy and disturbing, “considered one user.