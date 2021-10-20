What You Should Know About The First Bitcoin Linked ETF

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Is a Bitcoin-linked ETF trading on the NYSE riskier than owning a Bitcoin?

The moment that Bitcoin advocates have been longing for since 2013 is finally here. The Bitcoin Linked Exchange Traded Fund (Ticker: BITO) is scheduled to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

It’s a significant milestone in crypto-verse and Bitcoin has been on a roll since the weekend following the news. The coin marked its position at over $ 60,000 and is aiming for a new all-time high, building on optimism among crypto enthusiasts. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin stood at $ 62,248.61, an increase of 2.05% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

The long-awaited ProShares ETF will offer investors exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts, agreements to buy or sell the asset later for an agreed price.

ProShares announced on its website that the first bitcoin-linked ETF in the United States (NYSE Ticker: BITO) will go live on October 19, 2021. “BITO will offer access to bitcoin with the convenience, liquidity and marketability of an ETF, ” He said.

Before the Bitcoin-linked ETF, investors would invest in the cryptocurrency through digital currency exchanges. The risk of hacking, losing your wallet private keys, security, fear of the unknown, were some of the concerns traditional investors had regarding investing in Bitcoin.

The second option, Bitocin Trusts, allows investors to add Bitcoin to their portfolio, but it is priced at the highest fees and often does not reflect the current value of the digital currency.

So what changes with BITO? It will offer investors the opportunity to expose themselves to Bitcoin returns through a brokerage account. The new ETF can be bought and sold like stocks without the hassle of having an account with a cryptocurrency exchange or a cryptocurrency wallet. Although the ETF mentions Bitcoin, it does not invest directly in Bitcoin, but does provide investors with the benefit of exposure.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission had pointed out that the SEC could allow crypto ETFs based on futures that are traded on a highly regulated exchange.

The agency was open to an ETF tied to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group’s bitcoin futures, which allows traders to hedge or bet on bitcoin prices at a later date. He further said that since ETFs were filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it provides “significant” protection for investors.

SEC approval for the ProShares ETF was not announced by the agency, but the company’s final prospectus met with no opposition and BITO is set to launch on the NYSE today.

Following the listing of BITO on the NYSE, a considerable amount of money could be poured into Bitcoin through this ETF, causing an upward price movement. Supporters anticipate that it could be a major step in crypto mass adoption in the coming weeks.

The buying frenzy could lead to Bitcoin soaring to higher levels, thanks to positive investor sentiments. We can expect the uptrend to continue with new all-time highs towards the end of October or November. Institutional investors entering the bull run could provide an additional catalyst for the market. But will the big race follow a crash and general investor sentiment to “sell the tops, buy the dips”?

If old-school investors only invest in stocks, the Bitcoin-linked ETF could be your chance to dive into cryptocurrency investing. But it lacks perks like true ownership of the cryptocurrencies that purists compete for.

Skeptics, however, envision that a futures ETF is risky as you are not investing directly in Bitcoin. If investors don’t properly sync their investments, they risk losing more money on a futures contract than if they hold Bitcoin, during a crash.

While the crypto industry expects pure Bitcoin funds to invest directly in the currency, ProShares’ Bitcoin-linked ETF is a move in the right direction. The ProShares ETF launch could serve as a precedent for several other Bitcoin ETFs that are scheduled to hit the US market in the coming weeks.

Would you invest in Bitcoin directly or through a Bitcoin-linked ETF? Share your thoughts in the comments below.