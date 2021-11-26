What is known about the armed attack on the Municipal Palace of Guaymas during a women’s demonstration in which three people died

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 17:59 GMT

“Very unfortunate. A hug to the relatives of those who lost their lives,” López Obrador said at his morning press conference.

On Thursday night, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES), in Mexico, reported an armed attack on the Municipal Palace of the city of Guaymas, head of the homonymous municipality.

The attack took place while carrying out a “symbolic takeover” of the Government building, as part of a demonstration called by the Feministas del Mar group, in commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The symbolic seizure began at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and almost two hours later, at 6:40 p.m., men armed with assault rifles and grenades began the attack.

Dead and wounded

In the message, the FGJES reported three people dead, two men and one woman, in addition to two other injured.

Later it was known that the fatal victims were Lucero Marisol Cuadras, 18 years old, belonging to the Feministas del Mar collective; Antelmo Eduardo, 40, escort assigned to the Municipal Presidency of Guaymas; and an “unidentified” man, approximately 50 years old, who was found to have a 9-millimeter caliber firearm, 24 useful cartridges in his trouser bag and a bag containing a narcotic with the characteristics of marijuana, the FGJES specified in another message on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the wounded were Noé Alberto, deputy director of Social Communication of the city council, and a young woman; both are receiving medical attention.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that various evidence had also been collected in the area of ​​the attack, such as a 2005 model Nissan Titan, black with gray, without license plates, where they found chargers, explosives and two long weapons “for the exclusive use of the Army.” , .223 and .308 caliber.

Attack on security head

This Friday, during the morning conference of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), José Rafael Ojeda Durán, reported that the armed attack was directed at the Secretary of Security of Guaymas, Andrés Humberto Cano Away, and ruled out that the attack was against the mayor, Karla Córdova González.

In the attack in Guaymas, Sonora, the Secretary of the Municipal Public Security informed the Secretary of the Navy José Rafael Ojeda Durán. A hit man, a municipal policeman and a protester, daughter of a member of La Marina, died. “A hug to the relatives”, AMLO. pic.twitter.com/qheC0OIjjz – Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) November 26, 2021

“It was not a direct attack on the mayor, they agreed that the mayor and the secretary of Municipal Public Security were there, who is a captain of the Navy who has already been there for some time; and there was a demonstration of women, the two came down to talk with them and at that moment the aggression occurred, but They were about the captain, about the Secretary of Security“Ojeda commented.

He regretted that in the attack “there was collateral damage” and reported that both the mayor and Cano are without any damage.

The head of Semar explained that the third fatal victim, which the FGJES indicated as unidentified, is “one of the hitmen”. Although he did not reveal his identity, he indicated that “he already had an arrest warrant.”

Ojeda referred to Lucero Marisol Cuadras as “a little girl who was there as part of the demonstration” and who, furthermore, “is the daughter of a member of the Secretary of the Navy.”

“Very unfortunate. A hug to the relatives of those who lost their lives,” López Obrador said at his morning press conference.

“They killed my daughter”

“They killed my daughter, in the middle of the municipal palace, expressing their disagreement,” said Teresita, Marisol’s mother, through her social networks.

On his Facebook account, he publicly shared a message saying that it is “one more mother who has lost the most important thing in a demonstration that you can have in this life. “

In addition, he pointed out that his daughter “wanted to raise her voice and demonstrate” and what she was promulgating “was only a better world for women, for the planet.”