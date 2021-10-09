What correction of Bitcoin? BTC price remains at $ 55K despite various bearish indicators

Seasoned analysts and media outlets, including Cointelegraph, recently highlighted some indicators suggesting that the Bitcoin (BTC) price rally could spread too far.

Those bearish views include one from Bollinger Bands creator John Bollinger suggesting that traders use a trailing stop as signs of a “top” were building up.

However, it is worth noting that Bollinger Bands and the Fear and Greed indicator are retrospective metrics. Therefore, those levels will generally show overbought levels as long as there is a 30% weekly rally, such as the most recent.

As crypto analyst TechDev_52 correctly questioned, there is no way of knowing whether we are entering a large potential correction or a continuation of the rally.

Now you know why they call it “bear trap”. It is very convincing. How do you know the “trap” of the “beak”? One is round and pointed. What do you think of this? $ BTC pic.twitter.com/aumWqaMsut – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) May 16, 2021

For example, the popular YouTuber and trader Nebraskangooner, shows that the recent high of $ 56,000 could have been the upper range of a bullish channel that has guided Bitcoin since the end of July.

#Bitcoin OBV is picking up, but hasn’t quite blown up yet. Hit the top of the gutter. I would love to see a bullish consolidation in the high range leading to a breakout of the OBV with price breakout for a mega bullish continuation. https://t.co/btm5aW7WTW pic.twitter.com/kPqwOSMgE1 – NebraskanGooner (@nebraskangooner) October 6, 2021

Greed mode can last for weeks or months

Returning to the Fear and Greed indicator, here are some examples that this metric can maintain overbought levels for more than three to four weeks.

Bitcoin ‘Fear & Greed’ index (top) and Bitcoin price on Bitstamp (bottom). Source: btctools.io, TradingView

Notice how between January 29 and February 26, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed indicator hovered above 65, indicating that traders were overly confident.

The metric uses trading volume, futures open interest, social metrics, and search data to calculate how hyped the market is.

Therefore, it took four weeks for a significant Bitcoin price correction to occur after the warning signal appeared. Whoever sold in the first few days after the indicator flashed missed the 70% rally that followed.

A similar pattern occurred between July 23 and August 25, while the price of Bitcoin continued to climb. Yes, a correction will always come at some point, but how many weeks or months later?

Bollinger Bands, a good short-term indicator

John Bollinger is an experienced and respected trader, but his indicator is the moving average plus some deviation based on current volatility. In short, a 30% weekly move will be outside of this range most of the time, considering Bitcoin’s usual 4.5% daily volatility.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase using 20-day Bolling Bands. Source: TradingView

Certainly a small correction tends to occur when Bitcoin breaks the upper Bollinger band, but that has absolutely zero correlation with the price about two to four weeks earlier.

The financing rate has been neutral

Finally, you should look at the funding rate, a fee charged by derivatives exchanges to balance risk between longs (buyers) and shorts (sellers) as their leverage varies. Indeed, when a shopping spree takes place, the indicator goes up.

8-hour Bitcoin perpetual futures funding rate. Source: Bybt.com

The current average rate of 0.04% for 8 hours, or 0.8% per week, is nothing out of the ordinary. In December 2020, for example, it stayed above 1.5% per week for a whole month, and then again in February 2021.

Similar to the Fear and Greed indicator, this metric shows that shoppers are becoming overconfident as it surpasses 0.10% every 8 hours, but not necessarily an alarming level.

As long as buyers are confident that the rally will continue, paying a weekly fee of 1.5% or even 3% will not force them to close leverage longs. For example, if a Bitcoin supply shortage on exchanges has triggered the recent rally to $ 56,000 as headlines pile up, there could be room for $ 80,000 or more.

However, a collapse can be expected if some bearish events occur in the near future, such as the denial of requests for exchange-traded funds or some draconian ban on stablecoins in the U.S. In such a case, Bitcoin will not exceed the All-time high, and those hindsight metrics will finally “work.”

