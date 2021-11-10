What are the key points of the Foreign Agents Law promoted by the Bukele government in El Salvador

On Tuesday of this week, the Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development of El Salvador, Juan Carlos Bidegain, by order of President Nayib Bukele, presented to the Legislative Assembly the initiative of the Law of Foreign Agents, in order to avoid “interference.”

“With this Law the right of the population to know foreign interests is guaranteed and that these are truly for the national benefit, “said the official when delivering the document to Congress.

Bukele, through a statement published by the Presidential House, said that this bill aims to “guarantee the security, national sovereignty and social and political stability of the country.”

In his Twitter account, the president also added that it is about “a law similar to the one that all developed countries have”.

“Financing an evil opposition”

The regulation was presented after the Salvadoran president accused foreign financiers of sponsoring protests against his administration.

On September 15, when 200 years of the declaration of independence of El Salvador and other Central American countries were celebrated, a massive mobilization was carried out against the Bukele government. The demonstrations were repeated weeks later.

In a message to the nation on September 15, the president said that some “friends of the international community” would be there.financing a wicked opposition “, which he accused of “vandalizing” public and private property.

At the beginning of November, when it became known that the US would grant 300 million dollars to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, Bukele pointed out that, in the case of his country, it would be financial support for the detractors of his administration.

“What would the US Government say if we financed its political opposition? Because that is what these NGOs do, and that everyone knows, “he said.

The keys to the regulation

According to Bukele and Bidegain, what is sought with the law is “transparency” about the funds that natural or legal persons from El Salvador receive from foreign agents.

“This law aims to establish the legal regime applicable to national or foreign natural or legal persons, whose activities within El Salvador respond to interests or are financed directly or indirectly by a foreigner, in order to promote transparency on this type of agencies in El Salvador, “explained Bidegain during the delivery of the project to Parliament.

Deputy Christian Guevara, faction leader of the Cyan Bank, as the parliamentary group of the New Ideas de Bukele party is known, which received the proposal, gave as an example that organizations such as the National Development Foundation (Funde) and the non-governmental Christosal receive “millions of dollars annually without knowing the origin nor the destination of the funds. “

Bukele explained in his statement that with the regulations “Foreign interference to finance terrorist acts or political activities will be prohibited”.

In his speech in Parliament, Bidegain indicated that “foundations and front NGOs will be prevented from disguising what is clearly foreign interference as a donation.”

Guevara was more explicit and mentioned that the law “prevent foreigners from giving money to political parties“, which he considers a” clear example “of the fight against corruption in El Salvador.

In addition to the prohibition of financing political activities from abroad, the regulation also contemplates the impediment of funding undeclared activities, changing the declared purpose for which funds are received, receiving money from anonymous people, among others, according to Teleprensa.

Article 10 of the proposed law, as quoted by La Prensa Gráfica, establishes that “for each financial transaction, disbursement, transfer or any other that comes from funds from the foreign principal, whether through donations, payments or other, a 40% tax will be applied, without prejudice to the imposition of other taxes levied on the same acts or events in accordance with the Tax Code and respective administrations “.

In addition, the proposal raises a Mandatory Foreign Agents Registry and a fine of up to $ 10,000 for entities that do not comply with the deadlines established in the law and in regulations that will be created by the Salvadoran Executive.

Promotion of donations for social causes

“Donations for tax-free social causes will be encouraged,” adds Bukele’s statement.

The Salvadoran president published article 5 of the regulations on his Twitter account, which states that the law will not be applicable for diplomatic and consular missions, international organizations, international cooperation agencies, humanitarian assistance agencies; as well as any natural or legal person who participates in religious, health, school, academic, scientific or fine arts activities.

The tax does not apply to donations to social programs and projects, but ONLY to political activities carried out at the request of a foreign agent, as in the United States. Or do you think lobbyists are tax exempt? Here’s the exception in the law: pic.twitter.com/IxDwOJloem – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 10, 2021

In this regard, Bidegain explained that the regulatory framework will benefit non-profit organizations, since they will be exempted from paying taxes on international donations they receive to continue carrying out their social work.

Criticisms of the project

Acción Ciudadana, which defines itself as a non-profit association specialized in social comptrollership, pointed out that the bill “has a dedication against social organizations.”

“The enemy before was the Legislative Assembly, the parties, the Constitutional Chamber, now that they are not there, an enemy had to be created and raised as the cause of the problems,” says the association on its Twitter account.

In another trill, he comments that “what they want is to prohibit the financing of organizations that are uncomfortable”.

We should review the one they are presenting to see its scope and see what the government intends with it, but we see that they are following the script and what they want is to prohibit the financing of organizations that are uncomfortable https://t.co/GVwTeUnuKT – Citizen Action (@ CiudadanaAccio1) November 10, 2021

During a debate in the Foreign Relations Commission of the Legislative Assembly, which took place this Wednesday to discuss the project, Deputy César Reyes, of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena), said that the Government intends to “undermine democracy” and ” put chains on civil society organizations that defend the rule of law, transparency and fight corruption. “

“It is clear that it is not a question of supervising or making the resources of civil society organizations transparent, but of undermining their work of denouncing the constant abuses, violations of the Constitution and dictatorial aspirations of the Government,” he said, for his part, Anabel Belloso, deputy of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN).