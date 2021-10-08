What are NFT games?

NFT games have created a new buzz in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Play-to-win models evolved from early stage NFTs like CryptoKitties. By integrating finance with the gaming industry, an entirely new space, known as Game-Fi, is providing opportunities to earn income by playing games.

Within NFT games, players can win in a number of ways. While traditional models of earning through play involve finding, earning, or raising rare collectibles, players can choose to experiment with various game models. One of the prototypes that is gaining popularity is “Play to Win.”

An NFT (non-fungible token) represents a single item. It is a digital cryptographic token developed in blockchain technology. NFTs have multiple use cases, such as digital assets in a game, a collectible piece of crypto art, or a real-world object like real estate.

NFT games are different from virtual collectibles that can be kept in our wallets. They involve NFTs in the rules, mechanisms and interactions of the players in the game. For example, within an NFT game, a unique character or avatar could be an NFT, or virtual items such as weapons used in the game could also be NFT.

Players can trade or trade the NFTs with other players for profit. The new model in NFT games, that is, the play-to-win model, offers gamers a way to win with NFT games. The NFT game is created by implementing rules and conditions in a smart contract.

Play-to-win NFT games offer the opportunity to generate income for users by playing. The more they play, the more chips and occasional NFTs will be rewarded for players. Earned tokens maintain utility within the game, or can be sold on exchanges. Typically in this NFT gaming model, users can consistently earn tokens along with the rare NFT distribution.

Axie Infinity has become one of the popular NFT money making games. Users must purchase three “Axies”, the Pokémon-like game mascot, as an initial investment or obtain a scholarship from another player to start playing, who could then claim a percentage of the user’s winnings. Axies can vary in price, but can sometimes cost upwards of $ 200 USD. Once a user finds a starting team and continues to complete tasks and challenges, they can earn Smooth Love Potion (SLP), an ERC-20 token that can be traded on exchanges.

In-game NFTs provide another way to generate income from NFT games. NFTs in the game allow users to earn NFTs that represent collectible items, as opposed to fungible tokens like Axie Infinity’s SLP.

Collectible items have different values ​​depending on their cosmetic, rarity, or in-game utility. One of the examples of NFT in the game is CryptoKitties. They are completely dependent on the collectibles of the NFTs in the game. The latest NFT games offer game models to win and NFT in the game.

Most of the NFT games available today are based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum (ETH). While some games offer a traditional video game experience, most games are primarily focused on collecting NFTs. Here are some other emerging NFT games:

This is a fantasy soccer game involving real life interchangeable and collectible soccer players. Users can create a soccer team with five players using free cards or by purchasing cards with chips. Players can earn more points and level up each time they win, score a new goal, or complete an event.

Gods Unchained is a negotiable NFT game built on Ethereum, and is similar to “Magic: The Gathering” and “Hearthstone”. Players build decks with the powers and strengths they possess to fight other players. As players win, they can earn in-game items to use or sell.

Some ranked games, including Gods Unchained, allow players to earn Flux. Flux can be used to create powerful NFT cards. Players can profit by selling them or reinvest in new cards and continue the process.

The NFT markets on Binance offer an NFT gaming experience to users with the help of NFT mystery boxes and collection associations. They can range from digital artists to NFT games. Each mystery box contains a random NFT of different rarities and collections. Users can open the box to reveal the NFT, or they can even sell it without opening the box.

The NFT collections contain NFT and Mystery Boxes that focus on a topic or project. Game-fi Mystery Box Collections are the most popular collections, including:

MOBOX Collection: This platform is based on BSC and combines DeFi performance agriculture with NFT. The NFT Mystery boxes contain MOMO NFT with random hashing power on the MOBOX platform. If the hashing power is higher, then MOMOs will be more valuable in MOBOX games.

The My Neighbor Alice Collection: My Neighbor Alice is a virtual world building game. Set includes cosmetic items from NFT. Assets contained in Collection Mystery Boxes are cosmetic only. Users will value them and give them value in the secondary market.

NFT games involve digital collectibles and create rules for players to interact within the ecosystem. Users value their NFTs for either their collectability or their usefulness. Game-fi has created a new gaming economy and is changing the way users can purchase and use NFT.