We do not intend to invest cash in Bitcoin

Recently, Bitcoin has exploded again. But PepsiCo’s influential CFO Hugh Johnson clearly stated that America’s corporate partnership would not bulge in the face of the seductive appreciation of digital currency prices.

Furthermore, he added that American companies would not please the world’s leading digital currency by putting it on their balance sheets.

Hugh’s reasons for disagreeing with the use of Bitcoin

Although the masses predict that the price increase will attract more investors in whales, Johnson reported that the opposite should happen. The high speculation of Bitcoin is in contrast to the desires of financial security companies to manage their assets.

Undoubtedly, the attractive moves of Bitcoin in recent months provided a tremendous financial advantage to non-conformist CEOs who invested in BTC.

However, it is also a warning to conventional managers of the significant risks they would face with the funds saved for share buybacks, new plants, contingencies and acquisition of new opportunities.

Two CEOs Who Leveraged Bitcoin Recently

The rise of Bitcoin has currently surpassed a jackpot for the two CEOs who traded en masse in the cryptocurrency. Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla Motors) and Michael Saylor (CEO of MicroStategy).

BTC is trading in an uptrend | Source: BTC / USD on TradingView.com

After fighting for around $ 42,974 in the week following China’s cryptocurrency ban, BTC soared 24.164%. Its price reached $ 54,600, the second highest price record since May 12, 2021. Tesla’s 42,000 BTC tokens increased by more than $ 630,000,000.

Currently, those tokens are on a bullish course of more than $ 830,000,000, representing an increase of close to 85% in pre-tax income during the first half of 2021.

While MicroStrategy’s potential earnings on its 109,000 BTC portfolio increased by more than $ 1.5 billion, giving a total amount of $ 3.1 billion. However, the company had lost more than $ 409 million before taxes in the first two quarters of 2021.

