“We are drowning in our problems”: Taliban prime minister affirms that the movement will not interfere in other countries

Posted: Nov 28, 2021 12:06 GMT

According to the new leader, the economic problems are the result of the former Afghan authorities, whom he accused of running the “weakest system in the world.”

Mohammad Hassan Akhund, former head of the Taliban leadership council and prime minister of the Taliban government, announced in his first televised speech that the movement has no intention of interfering in other countries and asked not to suspend international aid to deal with the crisis that The South Asian country lives, reports the Pajhwok Afghan News agency.

“We assure all countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and that we want to have good economic relations with them, “Akhund said in his speech.

However, the Taliban leader reiterates that the country is going through a serious economic crisis.

“We drown in our problems and we try to get the strength to lift our people out of suffering and difficulties with the help of God, “he said.” We are doing our best to solve people’s problems. We work overtime in each department, “added Akhund.

In this context, he urged international charities to continue providing assistance to help the nation resolve the crisis.

However, according to Akhund, the Taliban movement has already has kept all its promises to the population: end the occupation of the country’s territory, establish a truly Islamic state and promote security. In his opinion, the economic problems are the result of the former Afghan authorities, whom he accused of leading the “world’s weakest system”.

“Remnants of the old regime that is hiding now […] they are causing anxiety and disorienting people so that they do not trust their government, “said the prime minister.

Meanwhile, after the coming to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan at the end of August, as recently revealed by the UN, the movement has failed to prevent the activation of its rival, the Islamic State of Greater Khorasan, which “now seems to be present in almost all the provinces and is becoming more and more active.”

At the same time, it is pointed out that Afghanistan is going through a serious humanitarian crisis – which affects, above all, women and girls, who face great difficulties in accessing food, medical care and financial resources – a fact that has resulted in a threat of famine in the South Asian country.

* The Taliban movement, designated as a “terrorist organization” by the UN Security Council, is declared a terrorist group and prohibited in Russia.