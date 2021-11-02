Warner Bros To Release NFT Avatars Of The Matrix Resurrections

Owners of NFT avatars from The Matrix Resurrections will have to choose between a “blue pill” and a “red pill” when purchasing them.NFTs are getting closer and closer to Hollywood and are beginning to be adopted en masse by both companies and celebrities.

Warner Bros wants to promote the return of a huge franchise like The Matrix and will launch NFT avatars of Resurrections, the fourth installment that will soon be in theaters. A variety of non-fungible tokens are scheduled to be released.

From what we can see in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros and the social platform NFT Nifty’s is going to launch 100,000 avatars with the theme The Matrix Resurrections, although it has a rather special feature. These avatars will be priced at $ 50 each and will be available from November 30.

In the same way as in the original Matrix movie, NFT buyers will be able to choose between a blue and a red pill. If you decide to choose the blue one, your character will stay in the Matrix. Whereas, if they choose a red pill, their avatar will transform into a resistance fighter.

Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s commented “We are convinced that the issue of digital identity, choice and owning that identity, goes hand in hand with The Matrix franchise.”

“If we think about all the ways that content fans can interact with their favorite characters and stories in 2021; digital art and collectibles are on that list, “said Pam Lifford, president of Warners Bros. For her part, Consumer Products, commented that NFTs” are another point of contact for fans to get involved. “

The NFTs now in Hollywood

Non-fungible or NFT tokens are cryptographically unique tokens which can be linked to any kind of digital content, allowing proof of ownership of said content. Over the last year they have grown considerably, as large companies and celebrities gradually embrace NFTs.

In the same way as other projects such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, the Matrix NFTs will be used as photos of profiles on social networks. Even over the past few months, the creators of CryptoPunks and Bored Apes have signed agreements to secure Hollywood representation and explore media opportunities based on their brands.

On the other hand, we also find movies that are basically NFT. Like for example Lockdown or Zero Contact. Meanwhile, Kung Fury director David Sandberg has released a line of NFT characters that will appear in his future films. Even Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino has announced that he is releasing an NFT line based on this cult classic.