Wanchain adds Polkadot to its growing list of blockchains

In the latest expansion of the list of supported networks, Wanchain has integrated its non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure with the Polkadot fragmented heterogeneous multi-chain network.

Wanchain is among the various blockchain projects seeking to remove the barrier between blockchains by allowing users to transfer and use assets across multiple blockchains.

Other blockchains that Wachanin has integrated into its infrastructure

In addition to integrating Polkadot into its infrastructure, Wanchain has also established several direct bridges that connect Polkadot to other blockchains such as Moonriver, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

Polkadot is a fragmented heterogeneous multi-chain blockchain network. It allows the interaction of external networks and personalized parachutes.

By integrating Polkadot with various blockchains, Wanchain provides developers on those built-in blockchains to be able to build decentralized applications (dApps) using DOT, which is Polkadot’s native token.

In a comment, Wanchain Vice President of Business Development and Operations Li Ni said:

“We strongly believe that blockchain technology will only gain mainstream adoption once assets, data, commands and users are no longer isolated on a single chain or limited by a single standard. Last month, Wanchain implemented cross-chain bridges connecting Moonriver and Avalanche to the larger cross-chain DeFi industry. Now Wanchain is connecting Polkadot to the rest of the blockchain world. ‘

A few months ago, Wanchain also partnered with Moonbeam, which is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract protocol built on Polkadot. The partnership aimed to develop a multi-chain solution to enhance Kusama’s DeFi ecosystem, which is Polkadot’s Canarian network.

Creating an interoperable crypto future

Wanchain’s primary goal is to become the world’s most advanced cross-chain solution by building a highly decentralized and interoperable future.

Therefore, the integration with Polkadot, which is currently one of the most popular blockchains, is a major milestone for Wanchain.

Wanchain believes that following the rapid development that the blockchain industry is witnessing, the next phase will involve interoperability between data chains, smart contracts, and assets.

