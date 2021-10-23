Walmart installing Bitcoin ATMs in its retail stores

Walmart Inc, the world’s largest retailer, announced on Thursday, October 21, that customers of some of its US stores will be able to buy Bitcoin using ATMs installed by Coinstar.

Walmart stated that it has started a pilot program where consumers can buy Bitcoin as Coinstar kiosks in some of its US stores.

Molly Blakeman, Walmart’s chief communications officer, spoke about the development, stating that:

“Coinstar, in partnership with Coinme, has launched a pilot that allows its customers to use cash to buy bitcoins. There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located within Walmart stores in the United States that are part of this pilot. “

Blakeman said the Coinstar pilot began earlier this month and the pilot program includes 200 kiosks in Walmart stores.

The program is part of a broader initiative by Coinstar, which has partnered with a cryptocurrency exchange and payment company called CoinMe that specializes in Bitcoin ATMs, to allow customers to buy Bitcoin at some of its kiosks.

Coinstar, which is best known for its machines that allow customers to exchange physical currencies for cash, plans to provide Bitcoin at more than 8,000 kiosks around the world.

Walmart expands its virtual payment options

Walmart is testing the pilot service program weeks after the company became the subject of a cryptocurrency hoax in September, when a bogus press release was published, stating that Litecoin (LTC) would be accepted as payment at Walmart stores. The fake news sent values ​​of the little-known crypto token on the rise.

Although the announcement was false, Walmart is examining the future of cryptocurrencies in its business operations.

As reported by Blockchain.News in August, Walmart announced the hiring of cryptocurrency experts to help the company develop “the digital currency strategy and product roadmap” while identifying “investments and partnerships related to cryptocurrency. cryptocurrencies, “a time when a growing number of Fortune 500 companies are preparing for digital currencies.

Image Source: Shutterstock