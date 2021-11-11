Violence persists in Ecuadorian prisons: new shooting at the Litoral Penitentiary and a video of torture of an inmate goes viral

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 13:48 GMT

The largest prison massacre in Ecuador was recorded in this same prison at the end of September, which left 119 dead.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) confirmed that this Wednesday there were new shootings at the Guayas N ° 1 Center for the Deprivation of Liberty (CPLGuayas N ° 1), also known as Penitenciaría del Litoral or ‘La Peni ‘, in the province of Guayas, where the worst prison massacre in the country was recorded at the end of September.

“There were detonations in pavilions 1, 2, 8 and 9 in CPLGuayas N ° 1,” the SNAI communicated through its Twitter account, where it states that they are waiting for the official report from the Ecuadorian Police in this regard.

For his part, Marcos Villegas, supervisor of prisons, explained that an inmate was injured amidst the riots.

Earlier, the SNAI had reported on the activation of security protocols in this prison, at the hands of the Police, “to control new incidents caused by prisoners who are members of criminal groups.”

Members of the Order Maintenance Unit (UMO), Special Operations Group (GOE) and the Intervention and Rescue Group (GIR) of the National Police participated in this operation.

In this same prison, the largest prison massacre in Ecuador was registered on September 28, which left 119 dead. For this reason, the country’s president, Guillermo Lasso, decreed state of exception throughout the prison system of the country for a period of 60 days.

On Monday, November 8, the SNAI reported on new acts of violence in the prison compound, which left one person dead. A similar situation was experienced a week before, leaving a balance of three deaths.

Torture video

Also on Wednesday, a video of an alleged inmate who is subjected to abuse and mistreatment circulated on social networks. In the audiovisual it is appreciated that the man is taken by what seems to be other incarcerated people, who pick him up and they submerge him headfirst in a tank full of water.

According to the Human Rights Secretariat of Ecuador, this cruel act was registered in the Zonal 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center, known as the Guayas Regional, near the Litoral Penitentiary.

Faced with alleged cases of torture among persons deprived of liberty at the Zonal 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center, we ask @DEFENSORIAEC to activate the National Prevention Mechanism against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment. More information⬇️ pic.twitter. com / 9m07p9KbBF – Secretariat of Human Rights of Ecuador (@DDHH_Ec) November 10, 2021

Given the facts, this institution asked the Ombudsman’s Office to activate the National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture, Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment (MNPT) in order to “comply with national and international human rights obligations.”