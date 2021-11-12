Viñales Valley, the first geopark in Cuba with a great geological heritage

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 14:15 GMT

Spanning 284 square kilometers, 57 high-value geosites have been identified and fossils over 170 million years old have been discovered.

The Viñales Valley, with a great geological heritage and undoubtedly one of the most beautiful landscapes in Cuba, was approved as the first geopark on the island, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem).

The place It is located in the province of Pinar del Río, at the western end of the island. In addition to the declaration of geopark, this site is also considered a national monument, national park and cultural landscape of humanity.

The valley has an area of ​​almost 284 square kilometers. In the place is the mural of prehistory, considered the largest in the world in the open air; 57 high-value geosites have been identified, some of them with international relevance linked to the evolution of the planet; and fossils over 170 million years old have been discovered, including remains of giant marine reptiles and the metatarsal of a titanosaur.

This morning Viñales was approved as the First Geopark of #Cuba. It has an important geological heritage, represented by 57 geosites, of which 10 are of international value, 23 national, 18 regional and six of local relevance. pic.twitter.com/YKMxHAUl8z – Ministry of Energy and Mines of the Republic of Cuba (@EnergiaMinasCub) November 4, 2021

“We also have one of the places, for example, where the most complete record appears that there was an impact of a large meteorite, in the Cretaceous-Paleogene limit “, says geologist Manuel Vásquez Torres.

The geologist details that they have found “minerals or quartz crystals with shock traces”, which precisely indicate that there was that great impact. Add that “there is also an iridium anomaly, which is a metal that is very abundant in meteorites, but which is very rare on earth. “

To establish the Viñales geopark, a study that lasted two years, between 2016 and 2017, was necessary, which was financed by the Cuban Government and which included a survey of the characteristics of the peculiarities of the soils and rocks of the place.

Tourism and science

The Cuban authorities hope that the declaration of a geopark will have a positive impact on the tourism sector, which is the main source of income for this region. Only in the private sector they have more than 2,000 rooms in the area.

To facilitate visits to the valley, 10 trails have already been designed and the environmental protection policy.

The approval of the Viñales Valley as the first Geopark is a merit that also belongs to researchers such as Roberto Novo, Jose Luis Corvea Porras, Naciso López, Yoel Martinez Maqueira, Hermes Farfán González who, for years, have been arguing the proposal. pic.twitter.com/MYG9JWOTTr – ECOVIDA (@Ecovida_Pinar) November 8, 2021

But in addition to economics, a boost in scientific research is also expected.

“We, as a protected area and as a geopark, are dedicated to the conservation of the area, but as part of that conservation studies are made of each of these places, of biodiversity or geodiversity,” said Mario Alberto Sánchez Carrillo, director from the Viñales National Park.

Another challenge ahead is to disseminate all this heritage, promote geo-education and with it teach people to value more the land they walk on.

Now, the objective is that it be declared, also, as part of the world network of geoparks of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).