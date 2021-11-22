VIDEOS: Lava from the La Palma volcano reaches the sea for the third time and new confinements are decreed

Posted: 22 Nov 2021 13:12 GMT

After 64 days of eruption, the volcanic tremor remains stable, while the island’s airport remains closed due to the danger posed by the emission of ash.

This Monday, the Government of the Canary Islands has decreed new confinements before the arrival of a new lava flow into the sea from the volcano that erupted on the island of La Palma on September 19, more than two months ago.

The inhabitants of the urban centers of San Borondón and Tazacorte, as well as the scattered area from El Cardón to Camino Los Palomares in the north, must remain inside their homes due to the risk of harmful gas emanation for people’s health, according to the regional government in a statement.

The images taken by the Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias show how the lava flow is hangs off a cliff, while a dense cloud of gases rises and in turn causes the rapid evaporation of ocean waters when it comes into contact with molten rocks.

This point of contact of the incandescent fluid with the Atlantic Ocean is the third that has occurred since the volcano erupted. The first took place at the end of September and gave rise to a new delta, while the second took place just a few days ago and completely buried Los Guirres beach.

On this occasion, the stream that had been advancing for days between the mountains of Todoque and La Laguna has reached the sea, in an area located north of the first delta that began to form on the night of September 28, closer to the port of Tazacorte.

The European satellite surveillance system Copernicus has confirmed that the size of La Palma has increased by 43 hectares that lava has been winning over the sea. After 64 days of eruption, the volcanic tremor remains stable, while the island’s airport remains closed due to the danger posed by the emission of ash.

Since the beginning of this volcanic crisis it is estimated that 2,651 buildings have been razed. Among them are numerous homes, shops, schools, gas stations, dozens of kilometers of roads and other facilities, such as banana trees. In total, 1,058 hectares have been affected to date.

In addition, in recent days the air quality has registered a deterioration during the early morning, with increased sulfur dioxide level widespread, improving throughout the morning.