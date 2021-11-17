VIDEOS: A ‘red tide’ of millions of crabs covers bridges and roads in Australia on its way to the ocean

Posted: 17 Nov 2021 23:31 GMT

Millions of Christmas Island red crabs (‘Gecarcoidea natalis’) in Australia have covered bridges and roads in the midst of their annual ocean migration to breed. This route in which the crustaceans emerge from wooded areas, as if it were a red tide, has become a spectacle for locals and tourists.

Their displacement begins after the start of the rainy season, generally between October and November. The exact moment and the speed of migration are determined by the phases of the moon, explains Parks of Australia, the governmental authority that protects and manages the fauna and flora of the island, of which two-thirds constitute a natural national park.

To protect the crabs during their journey and ensure that they reach the water safely, some sections of the roads are closed in advance and built special bridges, on which these animals can climb and overcome different obstacles. Those who want to witness the phenomenon should put their cars aside and walk carefully among them, as they tend to crowd together.

You’ve asked 📣, so we’re delivering. Please enjoy this footage of #redcrabs on the #crabbridge & around 🎅 Christmas Island 🦀🌉. One might even say it’s a … #crabrave 🥳 (we also have a very fun collaboration in the pipeline 😉) .📹 Credit: Chris Bray Photography pic.twitter.com/1x2roQCnLj – Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) November 4, 2021

While experts are often able to predict the path they will take, some crustaceans end up taking the roughest routes and perishing. Nevertheless, most manage to survive. Once they reach the shoreline, the male crabs — which usually arrive first — bathe in the sea to replenish moisture and go out to dig burrows. With the arrival of the females, mating begins. The males then dive into the water for the second time, before starting their journey home. It is estimated that a female crab can produce up to 100,000 eggs.

