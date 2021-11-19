VIDEO: The US Air Force shows the possible concept of its secret spy drone nicknamed ‘White Bat’

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 18:38 GMT

“Balloons and biplanes have been replaced by White Bats”, reads a video presentation of the Center of Excellence of the US Air Force in a clear allusion to the nickname of the secret aircraft, whose real image is still replaced by a He drew.

It seems that after the series of images of the secret spy drone RQ-180 obtained in different parts of the world, the United States Air Force will soon officially reveal the appearance of this highly secret aircraft, indicates The Drive regarding a video published recently by an Air Force educational center.

The unmanned aircraft, whose existence was officially recognized by the Air Force in 2013, appears, albeit in drawing form, in the official presentation video released by the Air Force Center of Excellence (PACE).

The video, titled ‘Heritage Today: IVR and Innovation’, provides an overview of how far the Air Force’s information, surveillance and reconnaissance (IVR) mission has come over the past decades. At the end of the video it is stated: “The days of balloons and biplanes have been replaced by White Bats [‘White Bat’ en inglés]Right after this bold claim comes the image of the stealth flying-wing unmanned aircraft developed by Northrop Grumman as described by various analysts in 2013.

The image is however a drawing, as the actual appearance of this super-secret ship is still classified, says The Drive’s comment.

According to some details about the aircraft declassified in 2013, the most notable advantages of the drone are the ability to soar to a height of almost 18 kilometers and the ability to stay in the air without interruption for 24 hours.

The RQ-180 was designed to carry out surveillance in the territories of countries such as North Korea, Iran and Syria, and allows the US to spy on States that have a strong air defense system but only capable of shooting down conventional aircraft.

In early November, Aviation Week reported that the Air Force had deployed the 74th Reconnaissance Squadron to Beale Base, California, in 2019 to operate the RQ-180, at least remotely. The insignia on this unit is a large white bat, a logo that fits perfectly with the RQ-180’s nickname.