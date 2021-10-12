Venture capital, incubator and launch pad

“Disclaimer: The Capital has received a payment in exchange for writing this article”

Early entry into the world of cryptocurrencies most of the time comes with a win. Discovering early stage projects before they become advanced, reaching mainstream is always profitable for an investor. Although, this can also lead to some issues that can eventually affect potential earnings. However, with ecosystems providing support to maximize profits on crypto projects, investors can rest easy. Support for this is what Lithium Ventures provides with the Lithium project.

Systemic failures in the early stage of the crypto space are very common, as a result of this, the Lithium project was born.

The Lithium project offers solutions to the systemic setbacks that plague the early stages in the world of cryptocurrencies and that have cost many investors many profits. However, with the Lithium project, investors are being helped to maximize the returns on their investments.

Lithium is armed with a long-term vision to “provide security, transparency and education to retail investors” to “optimally democratize and decentralize traditional models of venture capitalism.”

The lithium ecosystem seeks to empower investors and early stage projects. That is why it came about and works with its native token, $ EBSC. This token gives its holders access to valuable ecosystem products as well as investor connections with cutting-edge founding teams.

The name ‘Lithium’ was derived from an element in the third group of the periodic table. This denotes the intentions and the potential to change the direction of the initial stage of the world of cryptocurrencies by adapting Web 3.0, also to the composition of three products of the lithium ecosystem that are;

The Launchpad

Incubator

The bottom

Lithium Launchpad

With the aim of offering solutions to the problems encountered in the initial start-up space, Lithium, by providing launch pad and cross-chain services, fosters the growth of upcoming projects. Founders and investors have multiple value-added services with Lithium Launchpad. These services provide support in the areas of launch, marketing and everything throughout the development stages. With this, capital flows from the market to upcoming projects, thus adding value to the early stage crypto space.

With the use of the economic token, $ EBSC, with the launch pad, the chances of success of the project are maximized. This will give investors and founders the opportunity to make the most of their investments.

The Lithium Launchpad is still under development, although it is almost finished. Beta testing has started and is almost ready for release.

The incubator, also known as a lithium incubator, is designed to support incubated projects. This is done by looking for projects with the potential to be successful and offering them the necessary help during all stages of development. Finding, strategizing for growth and success, and marketing are some of the help that Lithium Incubator provides.

The opportunity to be guided by experts within the space drives upcoming projects to grow to a whole new level and creating a wide range of awareness is what makes the lithium incubator the real deal. Plus, with a cash investment of up to $ 100,000 from Lithium Ventures, this helps accelerate time-to-market and investment appeal.

The lithium incubator already has its first projects in the genesis cohort, which are Buffer Finance and Vicewrld.

Buffer Finance is an existing DeFI protocol that operates on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Its goal is to revolutionize options trading by buying and settling options against a liquidity pool.

In early August, Lithium Ventures announced Buffer Finance as the first BSC IDO (DEX Initial Offering; this is a new kind of crowdfunding platform that is decentralized, permissionless, and opens up new ways of fundraising in the crypto space). that Buffer Finance will go through the Incubator program as it leverages Lithium’s extensive partner network. This will help accelerate project development and community growth. With this, Buffer Finance becomes one of the first projects of the genesis cohort.

Scheduled to launch in late August, Buffer Finance will be Lithium’s first IDO via the upcoming Launchpad.

To be launched in late August, it was invested by Lithium Ventures as part of the Fund II portfolio and development and commercialization support was provided through the Incubator program, making it the second project in the Genesis cohort program.

Lithium Ventures will leverage the blockchain to weed out the centralized platform middlemen, who take more than their fair share of the profits.

The Funds (Lithium Funds);

Investors in lithium funds have various risk exposures in various asset classes. It has an extension to other blockchain ecosystems. Lithium fund diversified into two real funds; The Delta One and Fund II.

This was advertised as a product of public funds from Lithium. Delta One offers the opportunity to benefit from huge returns that are earned through exposure to asset class disclosure across the market.

The Delta One was recorded as a success as it was quickly absorbed and in five days it raised a total sum of $ 175,000 that went to arbitration, and at closing value, the funds amounted to $ 182,000. With such success, Lithium Ventures achieved its monthly goal in just 14 days, making it an exciting success. With such success, investors hope to achieve a rally of up to 500% over 12 months, while maintaining a relatively low risk profile while at the same time entering a fully managed portfolio. The Delta Fund works as an arbitrage fund (Arb fund) and this Arb fund has given returns of around 25% to investors in less than 3 months.

This is Lithium Ventures’ second publicly funded product. It offers investors with higher risks the opportunity to make considerable profits while granting them entry into a more diversified portfolio and still in the early-stage ecosystem.

Fund II was launched primarily to help develop 20-30 blockchain projects that promise solutions to real-life problems and actively incorporate Web 3.0. With its reliable process for crafting projects that have a very promising idea and a good chance of success, Fund II takes practical steps to negotiate favorable contracts with the founding team.

The strategies adopted for this fund have no leverage and will be immobilized for up to 12 months. However, it will position the product to outperform neural markets. Following a successful exit, Lithium will allocate the investment within a 3-4 month time frame and will also allow each investor to vote on the dividend payment.

Find II is fully managed to take a risk management approach. As a result of this, consider the general market environment before committing to any mutual fund.

Previously, it was announced that Lithium Ventures will be a UK incorporated company. A couple of days ago it was finally announced that Lithium Ventures is now registered and trading under the name Lithium Ventures Ltd. With this development, the company is given more legitimacy and as such it becomes a legal company.

This is the lithium ecosystem token that provides its holders with passive income to reduce fund fees and also to give priority access to the launch pad. This means that holders receive significant added value that also exposes their portfolios to promising opportunities early in the space. Lithium provides exposure to project resolution problems and also gives investors access to these opportunities at the earliest stage possible. The $ EBSC ​​acts as the backbone of the Lithium ecosystem and as an access tool for investors to make use of some of the best financial instruments in the space.

$ EBSC ​​charges an 8% transaction fee, 3.5% is distributed to its holders on a percentage basis, 1.0% is funneled to the development wallet, and finally 3.5% is burned ( which is the permanent removal of existing cryptocurrencies). This process means that holders of this token do not need to bet or wait, as the tokens are distributed from time to time to all investors through smart contract fees. This will be immediately reflected in the holder’s balance.

The development wallet as stated above is a financial tool to manage the project to achieve long-term success. With these funds, employees are paid, marketing and all other means to grow the Lithium community are ranked with the fund. Along with a smart contract, the development wallet is used to obtain a certain percentage of tokens to avoid overspending.

In conclusion, retail investors are excluded from the initial investment, traditionally leaving the wealth and opportunities reserved for institutions and high-net-worth individuals who appear to be the only ones who can afford access to these profitable networks. With these obstacles, wealth is localized and not evenly distributed. However, with Lithium Ventures, a democratized and decentralized system is employed, giving retail investors as many opportunities as high-net-worth individuals to access profitable networks.

