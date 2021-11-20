US reportedly disrupted construction of secret Chinese military facility in UAE port

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 13:11 GMT

According to sources from The Wall Street Journal and CNN, Washington warned Abu Dhabi that the Asian giant’s military presence in the country could threaten ties between the two nations.

US intelligence services learned last spring that China was secretly building what they suspected was a military installation at a port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the US’s closest allies in the Middle East, sources familiar with the matter revealed to The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

As detailed, Washington warned Abu Dhabi that a military presence of the Asian giant in the country could threaten ties between the two nations. After a series of meetings and visits by American officials, construction recently stoppedthey pointed out. “The last time we checked, we had managed to convince the Emiratis to shut down the project,” a source told CNN. “But the issue is still alive,” he added.

According to the media, the United States has been closely monitoring the construction of what it believed to be a military installation within the Califa commercial port, about 80 kilometers from the Emirati capital, near which Washington has for at least a year. thousands of troops at an air base. Although both China and the UAE presented the port operation as purely commercial, the US intelligence services have observed the entry into the port of ships ‘disguised’ as commercial ships, recognized by officials as a type of vessel used by Beijing to collect intelligence signals, two sources pointed out.

Officials remain divided on how much the UAE knew about China’s intentions. A spokesman for the Emirati Embassy in Washington said in a statement that his country “never had an agreement, plan, talks or intention to host a Chinese military base or an outpost of any kind.”

An effort by China to develop a foothold for military access?

China has tried to develop trading ports into outposts around the world – it currently has them in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as an overseas military base in Djibouti – in what the US sees. a clear effort to develop a foothold for military access. Both the Donald Trump and Biden administrations have tried to pressure the UAE to end the project at the port, which is run by a Chinese shipping conglomerate.

Senior US lawmakers also discussed the port project with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan during a visit to the region last June. Commenting on The Wall Street Journal article, Senator Jim Inhofe, of the Senate Armed Services Committee, detailed in a tweet that he had discussed with the Sheikh his “Mutual concern over Chinese military activities in the Middle East”.

Although construction of the secret facility at the port appears to have been halted, US officials fear that the increased Chinese presence in the UAE may still jeopardize the planned sale of valued F-35 fighters, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions. at about $ 23 billion, explained two sources familiar with the matter.

“The F-35 is our jewel in the crown. We have to be able to protect the technology and security of all our partners,” Under Secretary of State Mira Resnick told CNN earlier this week. “Those are the conversations we are having with the Emiratis about what kind of options they can take now to make sure they can be part of the F-35 program,” he added.

The high official assured this Tuesday that USA remains the “preferred partner” of all allies in the region. “None of the strategic competitors is capable, not capable or willing to offer what the US offers, so our partners and allies are very aware of this, and that is why they consistently choose the US,” he stressed.