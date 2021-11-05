US Congressmen Demand SEC Approval of Bitcoin-backed ETFs

Tom Emmer and Darren Soto, congressmen from the United States, expressed their disagreement with the approval of Bitcoin futures ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Officials argue that if this instrument was authorized, they should still give way to ETFs backed directly in Bitcoin.

The congressmen expressed their opinion and their allegations through a letter sent to the president of the SEC, Gary Gensler. The first argument put forward by Emmer and Soto is that ETFs backed directly in Bitcoin offer greater protection to their investors than ETFs based on derivative contracts of this cryptocurrency. This is because the price of product-based ETFs is based directly on the value of the product.

Another point made in the letter mentioned above is that both ETFs, both futures-based and directly product-based, present the same level of risk of manipulation and fraud to their owners.

In terms of investor preference for these types of instruments, the balance is clearly tilted in favor of product-backed ETFs. The congressmen bring up in their letter that gold-based ETFs have more than USD 55 billion in assets in the market, while those based on gold futures barely exceed USD 50 million.

It is important to mention that the main difference between ETFs based directly on a product, also known as spot, and futures ETFs is that the issuers of the former have a “physical” reserve of the product in question. In contrast to this, futures ETFs are based on a derivative of the product. In this type of contract, a purchase and sale agreement is made at a price and on a specific date.

Some Bitcoin ETF Investors Still Don’t Have SEC Protection

Finally, the congressmen mention what happens in the OTC (Over The Counter) markets with certain Bitcoin ETFs. In such cases, even though such markets are voluntarily complying with SEC guidelines for ETF trading, the prices that are handled are much lower than fair. This is because they do not have the ability to properly register as an ETF with the SEC.

Allowing futures-based ETFs while simultaneously continuing to deny ETFs directly backed in the product would perpetuate these discounts (prices below fair estimate) and would clearly go against the SEC’s mission to protect investors. . Tom Emmer and Darren Soto, United States Congressmen

Emmer and Soto clarify in their letter that their intention is not to make one type of Bitcoin ETF look better or worse than the other. However, they insist that it doesn’t make sense for the SEC to approve one instrument and the other not.

According to them, both ETFs based directly on the product and those based on their futures are equally beneficial for investors. Therefore, each participant in the exchange should have the option of choosing the product that they consider best suited to their needs and preferences.

The arrival of the first Bitcoin ETFs and their effects on the market

On October 19, 2021, the first Bitcoin ETF hit the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). As we reported in . at the time, it is more specifically a Bitcoin futures-based ETF whose issuer is the investment firm ProShares. This fact pushed the price of bitcoin to an all-time high, above $ 66,000.

The second SEC-approved Bitcoin ETF went public on October 22, as we reported on CryptoNews. It is also a futures-based ETF issued, this time, by Valkyrie Funds and traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Although the letter sent by congressmen Emmer and Soto to the president of the SEC contrasts some of the characteristics of ETFs based on futures and those based on the product, in . we recently published an article where the differences and similarities between them are mentioned. financial instruments.