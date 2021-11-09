US Army reopens in Europe an artillery command dissolved in 1991 that operates intermediate-range nuclear missiles and expands its arsenal

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 04:39 GMT

Unlike the unit withdrawn from Germany after the signing of the INF Treaty, the new command will handle a wider range of attack means under the concept of multidomain operations.

This Monday, the US Army officially reopened its 56th Artillery Command in Europe, dissolved and withdrawn from Germany in 1991 after the signing of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), ratified by the USSR and the United States in 1988. .

The official ceremony took place at the Clay Kaserne US military base in the German city of Wiesbaden, where the headquarters of the US Army Command in Europe and Africa are located, the US military detailed in a statement.

The resurgent 56th Artillery Command will be led by Major General Stephen J. Maranian, who stated that its reactivation “will provide the USAREUR-AF [Ejército de EE.UU. en Europa y África] significant capabilities in multi-domain operations. “

A two-star command in charge of long-range rocket firing missions in Europe was reactivated Monday during a ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, marking a step forward for an expanding Army mission on the Continent. https://t.co/U53TINAR3z – Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) November 8, 2021

“It will also make it possible to synchronize the fire of joint and multinational systems and means, as well as to use future systems [de ataque] long-range surface-to-surface area in the US Army’s area of ​​responsibility in Europe and Africa, “Maranian added.

The US Department of Defense announced in August and September the creation of two new Multi-Domain Task Forces that will have artillery and missile systems in their arsenal. In addition, they will be equipped with more modern attack systems, including several that are currently under development.

The new command is a unit formed around a concept of war being developed by the Pentagon dubbed multidomain operations. The basic purpose of this strategy is to provide commanders with detection and attack capabilities on land, sea, air, space, and in cyber and electronic warfare scenarios, describes the Army Times.

The 56th Artillery Command of the US Army was disbanded and completely withdrawn from Germany on September 30, 1991. The Pershing II missiles operated by the unit were brought into the North American country and destroyed.