Unidentified people throw a dead model and a friend of hers in critical condition in front of Los Angeles hospitals

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 03:44 GMT

Both events occurred on Saturday, November 13. The fatal victim had been out partying with two friends the night before.

Christy Giles, a 24-year-old American model, was found dead outside a hospital in Los Angeles (California, USA), where several unknown persons dumped her body and then escaped in a vehicle, local media reported.

The incident occurred last Saturday, November 13, hours after the victim went out partying with two friends, the night before. After one of them returned home, Giles and her other companion, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, met some men at the club they were visiting. They then decided to go somewhere else for the night and ended up in an apartment building west of the city.

At five in the afternoon on Saturday, almost 12 hours after the last time her whereabouts were known, the young model appeared on a sidewalk in front of the Hospital of Southern California, in Culver City, where her death was confirmed. Two hours later, Cabrales-Arzola was abandoned in front of another clinic, where he remains in critical condition and on life support.

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, told KTLA that toxicology tests on both women had revealed the presence of heroin in their bodies. He assured that neither of them had used that drug voluntarily and that they had no history of use. Los Angeles Police suspect an opioid overdose would be the likely cause of Giles’ death, although the coroner’s official report has yet to be released. Detectives are investigating any possibility of sexual assault or other criminal offenses.

Cilliers and the other relatives of the deceased believe that she was forcibly drugged and that it was not a fatal drug abuse accident. According to him, he was in San Francisco at the time of the events and had access to the latest text messages that his spouse shared. In one of them, sent at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, he told his friend Marcela “Let’s get out of here”. After that, he completely stopped communicating.

Apparently, at some point while they were with the suspects, Christy and Marcela were held against their will. This is what Cillier believes, who also affirms that there is a video of the moment in which the body of his wife was thrown on the sidewalk by men dressed in black, with their faces covered, who moved around in a car without a license plate.

After the death of Christy, Jan began this week, through GoFundMe, a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and obtain resources for “build a concrete case and do justice”, in order to “protect all women who have been or could be similarly seriously affected.”