UN Under Secretary Warns Risk of Growing Ethiopia Civil War “More Than Real”

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 00:05 GMT

Rosemary DiCarlo warned that the crisis in Ethiopia will lead to a “humanitarian catastrophe and will consume the future” of the African country.

The armed conflict in Ethiopia could in all likelihood lead to an escalating civil war, Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, said Monday.

DiCarlo told the UN Security Council that the consequences of the crisis in that African nation remain uncertain, exacerbated by growing tensions between the insurgent forces in the Tigray region and the pro-government military. “In a country with more than 110 million people, more than 90 different ethnic groups and 80 languages, no one can predict what the continuous fighting and permanent insecurity will bring, “he said.

Internal threat

“The truth is that the risk of Ethiopia falling into a growing civil war is more than real“said the undersecretary general, who also believed that the crisis will lead to a”humanitarian catastrophe and it will consume the future “of that town.

The violence will hit the country and deepen other “humanitarian challenges” such as local conflicts, floods, droughts and disease. Faced with this prospect, and after the humanitarian flights were suspended on October 22, the UN is unable to provide the aid needed by more than 20 million people throughout Ethiopia.

As Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, stated in her speech, the “unity and integrity of the State of Ethiopia faces a internal threat to its existence“.

“It is time for all parties to cease hostilities and refrain from inciting violence and division,” he claimed.

Counterproductive economic pressure

For her part, the permanent deputy representative of Russia to the UN, Anna Evstigneeva, quoted by TASS, pointed out that the crisis in the African country cannot be resolved through economic pressure, but only by preserving its territorial integrity.

“We are sure that the imposition of unilateral and illegal sanctions, the threat of their application and the refusal to provide economic assistance are quite counterproductive and will only lead to worsening of the situation of ordinary people who already suffer, and not to their reconciliation, “said Evstigneeva.

The armed conflict in Tigray escalated in 2020 when Ethiopian and Eritrean troops occupied the region, amid growing clashes with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (FLPT).