Two Real Madrid stars, furious at Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or: “Individual awards should be fair”

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 00:13 GMT

Former merengue goalkeeper Iker Casillas and current squad midfielder Tony Kroos were dissatisfied with the Argentine star’s award.

This Tuesday, the captain of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Messi, set a new record by winning his seventh Ballon d’Or for his individual performance in 2021, making him the top winner in the history of this prestigious award given by the magazine France Football.

However, the choice of the Paris Saint Germain striker did not leave everyone satisfied. Two renowned Real Madrid stars who knew how to face Messi in the derbies against Barcelona were upset by the decision.

The meringue exporter Iker Casillas, retired in 2020, expressed his criticism through his Twitter account: “I find it more and more difficult to believe in this football award thing. For me, Messi is one of the five best players in all of history, but you have to start to know how to catalog who are the most outstanding at the end of the season. It’s not that hard, damn it! Others make it difficult! ”

Greetings Iker, first I think you should learn what criteria are used to award the award. The Ballon d’Or is not by “season” as you say, but by calendar year (2021). Here below I leave you the statistics from January 1 until the day the voting closed. A hug! pic.twitter.com/wMOhg7Dy4F – Luis Alejandro (@ luispelle97) November 30, 2021

Immediately, some users of the social network responded to Casillas with the statistics of 10, who this year won the Copa América with Argentina after 28 years of drought for the albiceleste.

In agreement with the former goalkeeper of the Spanish team, the German midfielder Toni Kroos considered the choice unfair, and proposed another name as worthy of the golden trophy for the season.

“First of all, I must say […] I’m not interested in individual awards at all. But if there are, then they should be fair. In my opinion, this is not the case at all. […] For me, Benzema would have been number one if you were really looking for the best individual player of last year, because I see closely how exceptional he is, “he considered on his podcast ‘Einfach bad Luppen’.

And he added that “there is no doubt” that Messi is next to Cristiano Ronaldo as the player of this decade and has qualities that others “will never have”, and that “what fails in the election is above all the first place”.

Following the controversy, England’s Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola also spoke about such views.

“We can never say that it is unfair to give Messi the Ballon d’Or. It is too good. About preferences over whether it is fair or unfair … Come on, it’s a ‘show’. It’s a great business to make football more entertaining “, said at a press conference the technical director who directed the star in his brightest time, at Barcelona in Spain.