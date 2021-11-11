Two Colombian Police officers are murdered in an attack on a restaurant attributed to the Gulf Clan

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 15:58 GMT

It would have been committed in retaliation for the capture of the leader of this criminal gang, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias ‘Otoniel’, which occurred in October.

The director of the Colombian National Police, Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, reported that police officers Johan Pareja, 24, and Duver Jaramillo, 25, were murdered in the department of Chocó, in the northwest of the country.

The crime occurred around 7:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, when the police were in a restaurant in Bahía Solano, west of Chocó. The establishment is located near the municipal police station, Blu Radio reported.

The uniformed men were allegedly shot by men who They arrived at the premises in motorcycles (motorized tricycles) and then fled the scene.

The police of the homeland reject and vehemently condemn the cowardly murder of our patrolmen Johan Pareja and Duver Jaramillo in Bahía Solano, # Chocó, at the hands of criminals who are being wanted in the midst of a strong deployment in the area. # NosDueleATodospic.twitter.com / Y6WVXkFyDR – General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia (@DirectorPolicia) November 11, 2021

Pareja and Jaramillo were originally from Valdivia and San Vicente Ferrer, from the neighboring department of Antioquia, respectively, and were part of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants of the Department of Chocó Police.

Reprisal?

Through his Twitter account, the Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, attributed the attack to strongholds of the Gulf Clan, apparently in retaliation for the capture of the leader of this criminal gang, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias’ Otoniel ‘, which occurred in October.

In recent days, there have also been operations against this criminal organization. On November 3, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office reported that a mega-operation ended with the arrest of 27 people who had participated in a money laundering network for various leaders of the Gulf Clan; and two days before, Molano announced the capture of alias ‘Rayo’, alleged “head of finances” of the group.

“I gave precise instructions so that this act that took the lives of our young Antioqueños Héroes Del Cuadrante does not go unpunished. The Police are in mourning, but they do not bow to those who intend to cause pain and affect the tranquility of Colombians,” said Vargas .

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, rejected this “cowardly assassination” and indicated that operations are being carried out in the area to find the whereabouts of those responsible for the attack.