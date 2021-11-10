“Today financial institutions are not rescued, companies and jobs are rescued”: Pedro Sánchez took his chest out of the economic data of Spain

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 11:09 GMT

The Spanish president has recounted the achievements of his government in terms of job creation and has harshly criticized the right wing and the “neoliberal” policies carried out after the financial crisis of 2008.

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has expressed his chest due to the economic data recorded by the country, which shows his exit from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and has compared it with the exit from the previous crisis, the collapse of the financial sector 2008.

“Today financial entities are not rescued, companies and jobs are rescued, and there is the basis of the recovery so fast and so solid that the Spanish economy is registering right now “, he affirmed during his initial speech in the monographic debate to render accounts on the latest European summits and councils that is held this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies, and in which Sánchez, as stated It is customary to take the opportunity to take stock of the administration of its Executive.

Sánchez highlights the “robust recovery and intense job creation” and defends that it is “a much fairer recovery than that of the 2008 financial crisis”: “Today financial entities are not being rescued, companies and jobs are being rescued” # Directpic.twitter.com/06IB8BGY0a – Europa Press (@europapress) November 10, 2021

“There is no doubt. Not only are we facing a robust, solid recovery, but we are also facing a much fairer recovery of which we registered after the financial crisis, “Sánchez stressed. Likewise, he stressed that precisely the objective of his Government is” to achieve a rapid and fair recovery in the face of the slowness and inequality caused by neoliberal recipes from the past financial crisis “.

The president has boasted of the “robust recovery” and the “intense job creation” and he has shelled the achievements of recent months in the labor market: “Employment is growing at an unprecedented rate,” he said, highlighting that last month was the first month of October in which unemployment fell since there are records.

In this sense, he highlighted that there have been six consecutive months of growth in social security affiliation; eight consecutive months of drop in unemployment, with 751,000 fewer unemployed, and the employed population is higher than it was before the pandemic crisis and before the 2008 economic crisis. Female unemployment has also fallen – the highest number of employment in this sector of the population in the history of the country– and youth.

Harsh criticism to the right

Sánchez has not hesitated to criticize the policies of the previous government, of the conservative Mariano Rajoy (of the Popular Party), which led, in his opinion, to Spain suffering “the rescue of its financial sector by community institutions.” And he has contrasted it with the current situation: “Unlike then, Spain has been in the genesis of European funds and it leads, together with Italy, its reception, to modernize our economy, reindustrializing Spain in green and digital “, he said.

Likewise, he has accused the parties of the right of “sowing doubts” in Europe about the management of recovery funds in Spain and has guaranteed that, “with or without the help of the right, Spain will move forward, with policies radically different from those of neoliberalism and those who they only know how to put sticks in the wheels“.

Sánchez has assured that “it is a pride to be Spanish”, just as it is “to listen to other European leaders” when they turn to him to ask “how and why Spain is doing well.”

“They were wrong before and they are wrong now”, the Spanish president has snapped to the right. “The European funds will modernize Spain just as the structural and cohesion funds did. With or without the help of the right wing, Spain is going to get ahead, with policies radically different from those of neoliberalism, of which they only know how to put sticks in the wheels “, claimed Sánchez.