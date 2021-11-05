Threat or need? Venezuelan expert weighs in on FATF guide to regulate bitcoin

Key facts:

Olmos affirms that the FATF recommendations are “great guidelines” for companies to consider.

The regulations are likely to reach out to exchanges and other decentralized operators.

“Great guidelines that companies related to the cryptocurrency market must observe if they truly want to last in the ecosystem.” That is the vision of the Venezuelan economist, CEO of Olmos Group, Aarón Olmos, on the recent FATF guide to regulate bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets.

In an exclusive interview with ., the also university professor of the Institute of Higher Administration Studies (IESA) in Caracas, considered that the recommendations made by the International Financial Action Group (FATF) to legally frame the cryptocurrency market, respond to the incursion of digital assets into a business and government environment, that necessarily merits regulation.

Right now, virtual asset service providers (PSAVs) are acting as digital data intermediaries that represent very important volumes of money.

And if it was not enough, they are leaving the traditional market of them, the peer-to-peer (P2P), and they are entering a space “where there is much more money” and where necessarily “there has to come a control, a regulation by the regulatory entities.”

Somehow, companies, developers, creators, users, must understand that to the extent that the world and crypto assets leave the P2P market and become a space for the development of supply and demand for companies and governments, they necessarily have to come regulations. Aarón Olmos, an expert economist in cryptocurrencies.

But those regulations, he clarifies, have to emanate, initially, from the national control entities, that they are aware of the volumes that are handled in fiat money equivalent to cryptocurrencies on these platforms.

The FATF, a highly relevant international institution that advises governments on financial matters, published last week the update of its cryptocurrency regulation guide, which reflects strict recommendations to try to control the market.

One of them is, for example, that exchanges present equivalent to reports of monetary transactions (like a bank statement) or even a record-keeping rule related to those transfers, as part of the actions that – according to the FATF – serve to mitigate the risks of crimes related to the money laundering, terrorist financing and others.

PSAVs are acting as digital data intermediaries representing very high volumes.

They left behind the precept of Satoshi Nakamoto

Olmos recalled that the largest companies linked to the ecosystem, such as Binance, LocalBitcoins, Coinbase and others, moved away from the «Original cryptoanarchist vision» of Bitcoin, based on the fact of privacy, pseudo-anonymity and the right to have operations without the involvement of a trusted third party.

The issue, he insists, is that they changed, but in order to last in the ecosystem, which remains constantly expansion and growth.

At the end of the day, many companies that were born with a crypto-anarchist vision of decentralization, designed for natural persons, with the passage of time and market growth stopped being that and have become large technological-financial companies. Some of them have applied for licenses to become banks. Many companies abandoned these precepts, with the understanding that we have a deformation of the original idea of ​​Satoshi Nakamoto. Aarón Olmos, an expert economist in cryptocurrencies.

It also suggests that these companies are on the side of the parafinancial and parabanking activities, because there are technology companies that are not banks “and move more money than a bank.” “Necessarily in governments and countries, their legislation will be focused on controlling and regulating,” he pointed out.

Companies have to collaborate in the development of standards

Olmos warned of the risk that the authorities of each country advance in the regulation of the ecosystem without prior knowledge. In his view, the market can disappear with the wrong measures.

“If regulators want to impose rules on the crypto world and do not know what it is about, most likely they will end up generating a legal document that, far from shaping it and helping the market to grow, constricts it, reduces it and practically it disappears, “he says.

In fact, in Argentina a bill that sought to regulate bitcoin, presented by the deputy of the Frente de Todos Liliana Schwindt, which was cataloged as “foolish” and as legislation “without feet or head” was raised for consideration by Congress. by the CEO of the firm Signatura, as recorded by ..

For this reason, Olmos calls those who make up the ecosystem, such as users and other companies linked to cryptocurrencies, to open up to recommendations such as the FATF “Since they are entering a world of companies and governments, leaving the P2P world.”

Companies that want to endure in the cryptocurrency market must observe the FATF recommendations and, at the same time, observe and join the possibility of participating in the development of rules and regulations to help shape the market correctly. Aarón Olmos, an expert economist in cryptocurrencies.

Are the recommendations then a danger?

According to Aarón Olmos, no. They are simple propositions of a multinational organization (of weight) towards the countries. The problem, he says, is in the governments.

“The real danger is the governments of the countries, especially due to the ignorance of the activity that they intend to regulate and regulate,” he said. And he reiterated that for this reason, “many technology companies have understood that in order to maintain themselves, they must play the same bureaucratic game.”

“When you abandon the logic of a network of acquaintances and go to large companies and governments, you already put yourself in the public eye of the supervisory bodies,” he explained.

Migration to DEX?

We consulted Olmos about a possible migration to decentralized exchanges (DEX), such as Bisq or Uniswap, based on the restrictive recommendations of the FATF. He said yes, although he sees it inevitable that regulation end up reaching these types of markets. In fact, it has already happened: the case of Aave, the open source protocol that was launched in May for testing a centralized “DeFi” for institutions, aligned with the FATF regulations.

There could be a process of migration of platforms, however, sooner rather than later, the governments of the countries, financial entities, central banks, controllers, multilateral entities; They will also reach the DEX requesting information, data verification, risk-based approaches; because many of these platforms do not complement those elements. Aarón Olmos, an expert economist in cryptocurrencies.

He insists that while decentralization is the nature “and glory” of the cryptocurrency market, «That was when we were under the anarchist logic of a P2P network of natural persons».

It even warns that, little by little, it is seen that exchanges with a different or contestatory vision are beginning to disappear, since they have not been located within the general line assumed by the vast majority of companies: conform to regulation.

A desire to centralize freedom

The FATF, the body that has insisted with all its might in trying to control bitcoin, returns to make “recommendations” that highlight the desire to centralize something that was born free.

PSAVs now operate in government and business environments, so they warrant regulation.

Source: WorldSpectrum / pixabay.com

It is true that the FATF does not have a voice or vote in the nations, but a country that does not consider its measures, it will be submitting to international isolation. Precisely for this reason, joint work between governments and representatives of the cryptocurrency industry is imperative, with the aim of achieving coexistence between ecosystems.

Whether or not there will be a massive adoption at the institutional level in the future, it is difficult to predict, but the experiences registered to date suggest a bright future, of interconnection between companies and these assets. not to mention intrapersonal commerce.

Hence, a clear, non-invasive or intervening regulation will also have to be denoted, that allows free development and consequent expansion of the market.