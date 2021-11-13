This is the first country in the world that could impose confinement for unvaccinated people

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 03:37 GMT

Several countries in Europe are reverting to vaccination passes due to the increase in covid-19 cases.

Austria could become the first country in the world to impose a blockade exclusively on unvaccinated people after the increase in infections in recent weeks.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced this Friday afternoon, at a press conference, the “green light” for the confinement of unvaccinated people. The country has only 65% ​​of the vaccinated population, the lowest vaccination rate of any major Western European country.

This measure will be negotiated on Sunday at noon and the confinement of people without vaccination could be approved in the main committee of the National Council that same day at night.

Unvaccinated people will not be able to leave home unless they go to work, to buy food, stretch their legs or play sports in the open air, “exactly what we all had to suffer in 2020,” said the chancellor. However, they will have the restricted access to sporting and cultural events, to bars, restaurants, pubs and leisure areas.

According to Schallenberg, the police will carry out random checks. The chancellor declared that there cannot be “stricter controls”, “we do not live in a police state and we cannot and do not want to control every corner,” he mentioned.

“The situation is dramatic, so we are activating the fifth stage of the federal government’s gradual plan and we are planning a lockdown for unvaccinated people from Monday, as long as there is a legal green light from the federal government or the legal basis is created “, explained the governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer, who has already asked the Executive for permission to close his province as of Monday.

Vaccination passes in Europe due to the increase in cases

Denmark announced their return to the digital pass this Friday after declaring again the covid-19 as a “socially critical disease” amid an increase in cases and hospitalizations, reports the AP agency.

The pass must be used for one month to enter nightclubs, cafes, party buses and to sit inside restaurants. Those over 15 years of age must show the pass when attending outdoor events where the number of people exceeds 2,000.

Norway joins the countries that have decided to return to the use of the vaccination certificate to access events and venues, as announced by the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store.

The president said that these measures are established to avoid closures and stricter national restrictions. “This means that you can live as normally as possible, even though there are many infections in society,” he said.

For its part, Latvia announced an end to restrictions imposed in October and those with vaccination certificates or proof that they have overcome the disease will be allowed to attend events that were temporarily suspended.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said Tuesday that the Government decided to end the blockade by covid-19 from November 15, claiming a “disruption” in the rate of infections.

However, this Friday Parliament voted to prohibit legislators who reject the covid-19 vaccine from voting in the legislature and participating in the debates.

These restrictions, which include cutting your salary, will take effect from Monday through mid-2022.