This CryptoPunk Owner Refuses To Take A $ 9.5 Million Offer For His Rare NFT

Owning a non-expendable (NFT) piece of Token today is not just a way to own bragging rights today, it has become a prominent way to store assets for many people. This has prompted a Twitter user with the identifier @richerd to decline an offer of 2,500 ETH (approximately $ 9.5 million) for CryptoPunk # 6046.

NFTs provide a new way to store a work of art on the blockchain in a way that proves its authenticity and is verifiable. NFTs have become one of the most important use cases for blockchain technology today, and innovation has unleashed creativity in digital artists around the world today, taking advantage of the opportunities that NFT has provided.

Among NFT’s pioneering collections are CryptoPunks, a collection of 10,000 randomly generated images created by startup Larva Labs. CryptoPunks is currently the best NFT collection of all time on the NFT OpenSea market, with over 551,000 ETH (~ $ 2.1 billion) in total sales volume.

A large NFT collection like CryptoPunks is often tagged for their rarities, and one of the extremely rare was Punk # 6046, which Richerd said is “not for sale” regardless of the offer that was offered.

In justifying the rejection of the offer made by poap.eth as seen on the LarvaLabs page for Punk, Richerd stated that his rejection was based in part on the fact that a large part of his unique identity has been built around the CryptoPunk.

“My identity, along with the identity of other iconic punks and apes, has a value beyond the NFT itself. We have our own brands similar to any other brand and that has value. Because I value my brand and personal identity, this was an easy pushback for me, ”Richard tweeted,“ I have a strong conviction in the NFT space and in Punks. As far as the NFT space is concerned, I think very long term. For me, my brand, my identity and what I am building in the NFT space will be much more valuable in the long run. “

While Punk # 6046 would have been the most valuable of all the CryptoPunks sold to date had the offer been accepted, Beeple’s “Everydays” remains the highest grossing NFT piece of all time with a valuation of 69.3 million. dollars when it was auctioned in March.

