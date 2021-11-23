They warn that advertisers are looking for a way to ‘inject’ advertising into people while they sleep

Posted: 23 Nov 2021 16:24 GMT

The researchers consider that legal limitations should be established for companies that seek to enrich themselves through this technique.

An international group of researchers recently published an essay in Aeon magazine in which they warn that ‘marketers’ plan to ‘hack’ people’s dreams and insert advertising into them over the next few years.

The scientists cite the ‘Future of Marketing 2021’ report by the American Marketing Association of New York, which found that, out of more than 400 ‘marketers’ from companies across the United States, 77% wanted to implement sleep technology to advertise.

“Multiple ‘marketing’ studios are openly testing new ways to alter and drive shopping behavior through sleep and dream hacking, “the team wrote.” The commercial and for-profit use of dream incubation, the presentation of stimuli before or during sleep to affect sleep content, is rapidly becoming a reality. ” they hold.

Some advertisers, for their part, have already carried out the experiment. This is the case of an advertising campaign of the multinational Molson Coors Beverage on the eve of the 2021 Super Bowl. The company promised people free beer in exchange for participating in a “dream incubation” study that included a video of dancing beer cans, talking fish and pop star Zayn Malik.

“Directed Dream Incubation”

The researchers underscore the fact that Molson Coors used the phrase “directed dream incubation,” a term coined in a 2020 paper by two of the three authors of the recent essay, which would mean that advertisers are aware of academic work on dream hacking.

While dream incubation has practical uses (such as treating post-traumatic stress disorder), scientists believe it is important that they become established legal limitations to companies that intend to enrich themselves through this technique.

“The announcement of Coors’ dream was not simply a deceptive ‘marketing’ campaign; it was a sign that what was once science fiction could quickly become our reality,” add the researchers, warning that we are in “a slippery slope”. “Where we are sliding and at what speed depends on the actions we choose to take to protect our dreams,” they stress.