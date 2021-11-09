They sue Samsung over a defect that cracks the screens of a laptop model

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 05:56 GMT

The plaintiff maintains that the company chose to hide the problem and refuses to pay the repair costs, despite the fact that it is a problem that affects many users.

South Korean tech giant Samsung was sued in the US over an alleged screen-cracking defect in its Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 laptop line.

In the lawsuit, filed on November 1 in the District Court of New Jersey by a client named Tony McCoy, it is argued that the company knew about this failure for years, but chose to hide it and refused to defray repair costs, despite the fact that the breakdown affected many consumers.

The model in question was launched in 2017 for a price of $ 449. According to Samsung’s website, the Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 stands out for its “360-degree rotatable display with built-in pen” and its ability to fold into tablet mode.

However, the plaintiff maintains that the device’s hinges, whose functions are to hold the screen and transform the laptop into a tablet, are defective and detach from their mounting points after a period of use.

This, in turn, would eventually cause the screen to crack when opened or closed by the user. “When the defect manifests itself, when trying to open a device of the affected class or change the angle of the screen, it breaks, breaks or suffers other serious damage“is stated in the lawsuit.

Thus, the defect would cause a limitation of “the user’s ability to open or close the screen and adjust the viewing angle without causing serious damage to the screen glass”, making the device no longer able to be folded into a tablet.

Large-scale defect

This complaint is not unique, since the official product page is full of negative evaluations regarding the functionality of the device. The average estimate is around 1.9 stars out of five possible.

“I’ve had this Chromebook for over a year and the left hinge suddenly jumped and smashed the screen. This is obviously an issue Samsung has to look at as I’ve read about eight comments in a row discussing the same issue, “wrote one user.

“Six months after my warranty expired, the hinge broke off the screen when I opened the laptop. There was no prior damage and rarely used the device in tablet mode or flipped the screen all the way back. Even before this happened, I was very unhappy with the quality, “another wrote.