They reveal that the Prosecutor’s Office found $ 20,000 in cash in the office of the former presidential secretary of Peru

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 21:07 GMT

Bruno Pacheco, who resigned last Friday and is being investigated by the Public Ministry, has insisted that during his tenure he did not commit “anything improper.”

Prosecutors from the Public Ministry of Peru found $ 20,000 in cash inside the office of the former secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, Arnulfo Bruno Pacheco, during a search carried out last Friday, November 19.

The information was released by the local RPP media, which had access to a document from the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office entitled “Certificate of Exhibition of Non-Private Documents in the General Secretariat of the Government Palace“, where it is detailed that the amount indicated in dollars was found” in a room “of Pacheco’s office” which corresponds to a bathroom and dressing room. “

According to the information, The former official reportedly told the Prosecutor’s Office that the cash was the product of his savings and his salary, which would be higher than 25,000 soles, about 6,200 dollars a month.

In the process, Pacheco “voluntarily” allowed the banknotes to be photocopied by prosecutors, who also had access to the information contained in “computer equipment” and a data storage device.

What is she accused of?

The Public Ministry reported last Friday about the initiation of “preliminary proceedings” against Pacheco Castillo, as part of the investigations that seek to determine whether the former official was involved in the alleged crime against public administration, in the form of influence peddling to the detriment of the State.

The investigation, which aims to verify “whether there are elements of conviction that determine whether there is probable cause for criminal charges,” is carried out by the Special Prosecutor’s Office in crimes of corruption of officials and coordinated by the superior prosecutor Omar Tello Rosales.

The investigations, explained the Prosecutor’s Office, are motivated by alleged irregular steps taken by Pacheco before the National Superintendency of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat) to favor private companies.

Pacheco announced his resignation on Friday, after a week of controversies over his alleged involvement in the scandal of irregular promotions within the Armed Forces, which also cost former Defense Minister Walter Ayala his job.

The former presidential secretary asserted that he had “not done anything wrong” and that he was “taking a step to the side” to prevent the president, Pedro Castillo, from being the object of this “smear campaign.”

Days before, Pacheco he “flatly” denied having used his position “to pressure officials and favor third parties” and he said he is sure that the investigations will determine where the “malicious information” that allegedly seeks to “destabilize the government” comes from.