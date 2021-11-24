They reveal that the billionaire Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be too “cowardly” to commit suicide weeks before his death in prison

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 12:02 GMT

The mogul claimed to be living a “wonderful life”, repeatedly denying any thoughts of committing suicide.

American mogul Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in his cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking, had assured a prison psychologist that he was too “cowardly” to kill himself, reports The New York Times, which has had access to reports on this person from the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

During the weeks leading up to his death, Epstein claimed to be living A Wonderful Life”, repeatedly denying any thoughts of committing suicide. However, it also hinted to be more and more dejected due to difficulties in adapting to his new reality, lack of sleep and inability to tolerate noise in prison, among other things.

He spent many days locked in a conference room with his lawyers, avoiding the confines of his damp and dirty cell. In conversations with psychologists and other inmates, he discussed his interest in physics and mathematics, and even offered some investment advice, the documents note. Also, I remembered about how socialized with celebrities, while complaining about the bathroom in his cell, the orange prison garb, his difficulty sleeping, dehydration and numbness in one of his arms.

First suicide attempt

On July 23, 2019, Epstein was found unconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan with marks on the neck. This occurred after another request for bail was denied and it became clear that it was unlikely to return to his previous life in the short term.

After that first attempt to take his own life, in the sessions with the psychologists, the tycoon again denied having suicidal thoughts. However, on August 10 he was found with a sheet tied around the neck, and pronounced dead shortly after.

According to The New York Times, the records do not support theories that Epstein’s death it was not a suicide. But they do reflect a picture of “incompetence and carelessness by some officials within the Federal Bureau of Prisons. ”Among other things, prison staff left the mogul alone the night before the suicide, despite an explicit directive that he be assigned a cellmate.

A psychological reconstruction of Epstein made after his death, concluded that his personality “seemed to be based on his wealth, power and relationship with other high-profile people. “” The lack of important interpersonal connections, a total loss of his status both in the community and among those close to him, as well as the idea of ​​potentially spending his life in prison “, were factors “probable that contributed to suicide“, evidenced the report.