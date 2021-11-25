They report that Merkel asked to impose a two-week confinement throughout Germany due to the increase in cases of covid-19

Posted: 25 Nov 2021 14:23 GMT

The European country has registered 75,961 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a new maximum of daily infections.

The acting Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, would have requested to impose a two-week confinement throughout the country as of November 25 due to the recent increase in covid-19 cases, during a meeting on Tuesday with the coalition government incoming, reports Bild.



According to the German newspaper, the tripartite coalition —Formed by the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Alliance 90 / The Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) – rejected the proposal, preferring to wait and see if the latest measures serve to reduce the number of infected.

Likewise, the future government would have opposed this measure, arguing that public opinion would have interpreted it as a “bad political trick”, both by the current and the new Executive.

“Situation is extremely serious”

“The chancellor made it clear to the heads of the semaphore coalition [por los colores de los partidos] that the situation is extremely serious, “explained Steffen Seibert, Merkel’s chief spokesperson on Wednesday.” The drama is obvious. We are on the way to an emergency like we have never had before in this country, “he added.

In this sense, he indicated that public intensive care beds and intensive care personnel are increasingly scarce. “The task now is to do what is necessary to stop and break this fourth wave as quickly as possible, “he stressed.

This Thursday Germany announced that in the last 24 hours there were 351 deaths from coronavirus, so that more than 100,000 people have died from this disease since the start of the pandemic.

Alarming data

At the same time, 75,961 covid-19 infections were reported in the same period of time, which represents a new maximum of daily positives in Germany, the nation that registers the most infections in the entire European Union.

The numbers of vaccinated they look like have stalled in recent weeks, with 67.5% of the population receiving at least one dose. German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the population to get vaccinated stating that “almost everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead” by the end of winter.

For his part, Thomas Bareiss, Tourism Commissioner of the country’s provisional federal government, this Sunday affirmed that the worsening health situation in Germany makes it clear that mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus is inevitable.

