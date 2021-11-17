They investigate in France the brutal attack with an iron bar on a PSG footballer, which could be a love revenge

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 23:57 GMT

Now that the motive for professional rivalry has been put aside, investigators are targeting the wife of former French footballer Éric Abidal.

The French footballer of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kheira Hamraoui was hit by unknown persons on November 4, during a night out with one of her teammates. The aggression has generated a police investigation, which at first suspected a sports rivalry, but now everything points to a settling of accounts for sentimental issues, reports Le Monde.

The midfielder was with Aminata Diallo on the day of the attack. Both were returning from a dinner when their vehicle was stopped by two men with their faces covered, who took Hamraoui out, they wounded her with an iron bar in her hands and legs and then they fled. The young woman had to be taken to a hospital.

Diallo, who was driving the car, was unharmed and was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of having planned the attack in order to take Kheira’s position in PSG’s midfield. However, after giving an investigation, she was released without charge.

Now, that the motive for professional rivalry has been put aside, investigators have involved the former soccer player and former technical secretary of FC Barcelona, Eric Abidal, who apparently had an extramarital relationship with the French player. It was established that the SIM card of the victim’s phone was in the name of the former international of the France team. Kheira had explained that the device’s chip was “in the name of his ex-partner,” according to a source familiar with the matter, quoted by the BFM TV channel.

In this context, the Office of the Prosecutor does not exclude, among others, that the act is linked to a love revenge and therefore Abidal’s wife Hayet, could also be called to testify. In this regard, Diallo stated in his investigation that the subjects who approached Kheira they accused her of sleeping with married men. In any case, so far they are only hypotheses and the testimony of Abidal’s partner has yet to be heard.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Hayet Abidal asked this Tuesday to be heard by the authorities to “stop the rumor” of his participation because “it has nothing to do with the facts,” his lawyer stressed. Meanwhile, according to the legal representative of Éric Abidal, who has been summoned as a witness, his client “will answer all the questions asked” and “it has no relation direct or indirect with the attack on Hamraoui “.