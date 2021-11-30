They investigate Esmad in Colombia after the complaint of sexual abuse filed by a protester in Medellín

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 22:22 GMT

The young woman was attacked last Sunday in the vicinity of the University of Antioquia, in the midst of police repression of a protest.

A woman filed a criminal complaint against the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the Colombian Police, for the alleged crime of sexual abuse that an official of that body would have committed while she was in a demonstration.

The incident would have occurred last Sunday, November 28, in the city of Medellín, after several young people started a protest, which turned violent, on the outskirts of the University of Antioquia. The protesters held a street soccer tournament that was intended to commemorate the eight months of the Colombian social outbreak, which began on April 28.

However, according to some testimonies on networks, Esmad officials arrived at the site, cordoned it off and began to intimidate, harass and threaten young people, to finally start the repression without complying with the police action protocols, which would have given way to the confrontations.

There were people who called yesterday’s victim a liar. We leave you the fragment of the video where it can be clearly seen that the young woman was being attacked by an Esmad agent. We regret the threats against the individuals and groups that spread the complaint. pic.twitter.com/FoQZgUX5TZ – The Direkta (@ladirekta) November 29, 2021

The alternative medium La Direkta managed to broadcast the video of the moment in which a young man apparently manages to escape from Esmad officials and tells another woman, in the midst of tears, that an official had touched her.

Investigation in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office

The commander of the Metropolitan Police in the Aburrá Valley, Javier Martín Gámez, confirmed that the complaint against Esmad was filed by a protester who participated in Sunday’s protests.

“There is a citizen who is denouncing that supposedly there was an act of violence against her and she instituted a criminal complaint, “said Martín Gámez, according to Colombian media.

According to the officer, the woman made the complaint against the squad for abuse of authority and assured that the process “is already in the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify these facts. “

However, the commander defended Esmad’s response and asserted that during the protests there was “an impact on the mobility of some young people on Barranquilla Street,” where “they generated violence against a motorcyclist.”

“Some of these people entered the interior of the University of Antioquia and from there they begin to attack the public force and the community that moves there, with potato bombs and, of course, generated a reaction from the Mobile Anti-riot Squad, “said the police authority.

During the anti-government protests in Colombia, between May and June, the organization Temblores, the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), the Action Program for Equality and Social Inclusion and the Universidad de los Andes published a report where it is stated that recorded 28 cases of sexual violence and nine of gender violence by the Public Force during the mobilizations.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office recorded 113 acts of gender-based violence, of which 112 were allegedly caused by the Public Force and Esmad. The complaints included 27 cases of sexual violence, five incidents of violent carnal access and 22 touching.