They find the body of a soccer player who disappeared almost a month ago in El Salvador and requests for justice multiply in the networks

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 15:09 GMT

The father of Jimena Ramírez, 21, confirmed that the body found in a mass grave is that of his daughter.

The family of the 21-year-old soccer player Jimena Ramírez confirmed that the body found in a mass grave in El Salvador this Tuesday, it is that of the young athlete, of whom there was no news since October 24 when she disappeared after playing a game. “She is my daughter,” announced her father, Rigoberto Granados, after completing the procedure at the Institute of Legal Medicine.

“She is the one they found. She is my daughter, I have known her since she was very young, unfortunately she is,” said the man, who explained that he managed to recognize her thanks to his tattoos. In addition, he ruled out that his daughter was involved in some kind of illicit activity. “The only thing she liked was playing soccer,” he said.

The body of Jimena, who was a player for the Sonsonate, Atlético Marte and Alianza Women clubs, was found in one of the three clandestine graves discovered in a wooded area of ​​the municipality of Nuevo Cuscatlán, in the department of La Libertad, and according to local media is where the Mara Salvatrucha would have buried her victims.

“We have found in the remains several tattoos and private signs that fully coincide with what was described by the relatives,” said the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, after the discovery of the body. In that mass grave there would be remains of at least six people.

A second clandestine cemetery in Nuevo Cuscatlán, authorities carried out the procedure at the Hacienda Suiza, where they located human remains, with this would be two cemeteries in the same sector, the body of the soccer player Jimena Ramírez, was found there. # NoticiasYSUpic.twitter.com / NPI3Q7Nkir – YSUradiocadena (@ysuradiocadena) November 18, 2021

After it was confirmed that the body was that of Ramírez, requests for justice and messages of solidarity with the family multiplied on social networks. On its Twitter account, the group Alert Raquel, which promotes the investigation of the disappearances of women and girls in El Salvador, expressed its “deepest condolences to her family, friends and soccer teammates.” “The courts will never be the same without you!” They continued, at the same time they asked “justice for Jimena!”

#AlertaRaquel With sadness and indignation we regret to report that the body of Jimena Ramírez has been found dead. We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and soccer teammates. The courts will never be the same without you! Justice for Jimena! pic.twitter.com/HzYz4FVOUd – Alert Raquel (@alerta_raquel) November 17, 2021

For its part, the Salvadoran Football Federation expressed its “most sincere condolences and strength to all his family and friends.” “We raise a prayer for the rest of his soul,” he added. While the club in which she worked, Alianza Women, wrote on social networks: “We say goodbye with great feeling to our partner, daughter and friend, wishing that the almighty receives her in his glory. Rest in peace, Jimena.”