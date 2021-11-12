They find human remains in a cave on the Etna volcano that could belong to a journalist possibly killed for investigating the mafia

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 04:27 GMT

An investigation is underway in Italy after this Tuesday the Finance Guard of the city of Catania, on the island of Sicily, found human remains in an isolated cave on the Etna volcano. The discovery attracted great media attention, since they could belong to Mauro De Mauro, a prominent journalist who disappeared more than 50 years ago.

It was a mountain rescue dog that found the remains during exercises carried out by agents in the area. “The search and rescue dog Halma, a brilliant German shepherd, barked and he showed obvious signs of interest in the direction of a cave in the area of ​​operations, a typical signaling behavior in the event of finding missing or deceased persons, “says a police statement.

After analyzing the remains, the specialists concluded that they belonged to a man of at least 50 years of age who died non-violently in autumn or winter between the years 1970 and 1990. In addition, they determined that he was 1.7 meters tall and had “congenital malformations of the nose and mouth“.

Story of an unsolved murder

After the discovery was made public, De Mauro’s daughter, Franca, contacted the police force to clarify whether the discovered remains belonged to her father or not, after which the public prosecutor of the city ordered to carry out a test of DNA.

The daughter was the last to see the journalist alive before his disappearance on September 16, 1970 in the city of Palermo. That day, De Mauro was returning home after work, when three individuals approached him, made him return to his car and drove off with him. The vehicle was found a day later in the center of the city, details Corriere della Sera.

According to one of the investigative hypotheses, the journalist was kidnapped and killed by the sicilian mafia. The reason could be that De Mauro was investigating the alleged assassination of the president of the energy company ENI, Enrico Mattei, who died in a plane crash under unclear circumstances in 1962.

Find details that don’t match

Although the journalist also had malformations in his nose, there are details that suggest that the remains could correspond to another person.

Thus, in the place of the discovery, a page from the newspaper La Sicilia from 1978 and some coins from 1977 were found. In addition, the daughter affirms do not remember if his father wore the garments or wore the Omega brand watch found next to the remains.