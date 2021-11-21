They find “a gold mine of evidence” that would confirm the identity of the Zodiac Killer, serial murderer who wrote encrypted letters to the Police

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 02:44 GMT

Investigators collected guns and bullets that the main suspect, Gary Francis Poste, had given to his neighbors a few years before his death.

The Case Breakers, a group of more than 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers, would have identified new clues that corroborate the version that links the feared Zodiac Killer with Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

“When The Case Breakers introduced officers to a new suspect as [Asesino del] Zodiac last spring, five police and state agencies did not cooperate. But last week, the man who leads the team of 10-year unsolved cases, Thomas J. Colbert, received a tip from his sources in the remote town of the late Gary Francis Poste: they had verified the existence of a gold mine. of tests “, Fox News quotes the statement of the specialists.

These are guns and bullets that the house painter gave to his “old partners” a few years before he died at age 80, in 2018, experts say.

“He had quietly given away his weapons, pistol parts, gunpowder, bullets and shell casings, over 1,000, of 25 different calibers, to his favorite locals. And most of these quirky ‘gifts’ have remained intact in basements and closets since then, “says The Case Breakers. He points out that Colbert has already collected the evidence and forwarded it to the team members. They will be analyzed in forensic laboratories in three states of the country.

Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac Killer is linked to five violent deaths in 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area. The criminal mocked the authorities with complex riddles and codes in letters he sent to the newspapers and the police. His case has spawned numerous books, films, and documentaries.

Poste was publicly named as a probable Zodiac Killer in early October. Among the forensic evidence that was announced at the time is the photo of Poste’s dark room where an image of him can be seen with scars on his forehead that match those of a robot portrait of the famous murderer drawn by the Police in 1969. Other clues include letters deciphered figures from the Zodiac Killer that would reveal that Poste was the murderer.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Poste lived in the town of Groveland of about 500, which is about 75 miles south of Sacramento. In 2015, a relative of Poste called the newspaper, assuring that he was the wanted murderer, but the police then discarded that version.