They exonerate an African American who spent more than 40 years in a US jail for a triple murder that he did not commit

The inmate never admitted his guilt and always insisted that he was watching TV at home when the multiple crime occurred.

Kevin Strickland, 62, was exonerated on Tuesday by a court in the state of Missouri (USA) after spending more than 40 years behind bars for a triple murder in which he was never involved, reports AP.

“In these unique circumstances, the Court’s confidence in Strickland’s convictions is so undermined that it can’t be kept and the conviction must be annulled, “Judge James Welsh ruled in his verdict, indicating that the prisoner will be released immediately.

The court ruling came after Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated in a three-day evidentiary hearing that the evidence used to hold the inmate had already been refuted.

Meanwhile, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for the country’s Senate, tried to prevent release attempts of Strickland, considering him the author of the massacre. However, after the final decision on Tuesday, Schmitt will not take further action, his spokesperson confirmed.

In May this year, the prosecution admitted its error after two other men pleaded guilty to the crime in November 2020, and specified that Strickland was not with them at the time of the murder. However, the Missouri Supreme Court refused to consider Strickland’s petition regarding his innocence.

The exemption only took shape when, in August, Baker took advantage of a local law that allows prosecutors challenge the convictions if they believe that the defendant has nothing to do with the facts charged.

Key witness rectified their statements

On April 25, 1978, four unknown individuals broke into a home in Kansas City and murdered three individuals identified as Larry Ingram, John Walker, and Sherrie Black. They also shot Cynthia Douglas, who survived the attack and was later able to identify two of the attackers. Then he also pointed to Strickland, who was then 18 years old, when the police told him about him.

In 1979, the alleged criminal was sentenced by an all-white jury to life imprisonment, without the right to request parole for at least 50 years. Three decades later, in 2009, Douglas herself sent an email to an organization that fights against wrongful sentences and sought to rectify her statements.

The woman died in 2015, but the case was reported by The Kansas City Star, which led to a review of the murder by the Prosecutor’s Office. In fact, the witness’s letter was described as a “true retraction”. Additionally, the fingerprints on the murder weapon were found not to belong to Strickland, although the convict was previously believed to be carrying weapons.

Meanwhile, this month’s evidentiary hearing focused on Douglas’ rectified statements. Judge Welsh emphasized in his decision that the woman “hesitated to act because she was afraid of being accused of perjury if he publicly retracted. “

At the same time, testimonies from family, friends and a co-worker of Douglas pointed out that the woman was pressured by the police to point to Strickland as the perpetrator of the killings, while she tried for years to correct her statements.