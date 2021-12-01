They discover two black holes that are closer to Earth than the other known pairs

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 17:58 GMT

The first study of this ‘couple’ predicts them both about 250 million years of life at the most, because astronomers predict that “they will merge in a monstrous hole”.

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO, based in Germany and Chile) have discovered the presence of two supermassive black holes closer to our planet than any other pair of holes ever observed.

A spectroscopic tool applied to the data from the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the Paranal Observatory detected them in the constellation of Aquarius and, specifically, in the galaxy NGC 7727, visible with amateur telescopes. The galaxy itself is a peculiar celestial object and notable for its amorphous spiral arms, which indicate that they are the product of a merger of galaxies.

This system is the first time we find two super-massive black holes at a separation of less than a kiloparsec. In fact they are only 500pc apart. One of them has 150 solar masses and is at the center of NGC 7727 and one is smaller with 6 Million solar masses an offset. pic.twitter.com/MAUpd5Ycrn – Karina Voggel ✨🔭 (@KarinaVoggel) November 30, 2021

This pair of black holes is approximately 89 million light-years from us and, as reported by ESO on 30 November, this ‘proximity’ more than beats the previous record for the shortest distance to an interacting pair of black holes ( 470 million light years). In addition, they are closer to each other than others previously detected: They are separated by ‘only’ 1,600 light years.

“This is the first time that we have found two supermassive black holes that are so close to each other, less than half the distance from the previous record holder,” said astronomer Karina Voggel, lead author of the study of the new objects at the NGC. 7727 that was published online in November in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“The small separation and the speed of these two black holes indicate that they will merge in a monster hole, probably within the next 250 million years, “predicted co-author Holger Baumgardt.

The identification of both event horizons, the way general relativity refers to holes, was made possible by tracking how the motion of stars was organized in two nuclei of the galaxy that had been directly observed. Stellar rotation in both was found to be influenced by the powerful gravitational attraction typical of supermassive holes.

As the galaxy is located relatively close to the Earth, it was possible to measure, from the different intensity of the movements in each nucleus, that one of the holes weighs about 154 million solar masses, while its companion has 6.3 million times the mass of the Sun. The first is right in the galactic center and the other, according to the calculations presented, is gradually approaching it, with a clear perspective of a collision.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!