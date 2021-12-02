They discover in Chile a new species of dinosaur with an unusual tail similar to a weapon of the ancient Aztecs

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 03:29 GMT

The fossil remains, some 74 million years old, were found by a group of paleontologists in the Las Chinas river valley, in Chilean Patagonia.

A team of scientists from the University of Chile announced this Wednesday the discovery of a new species of armored dinosaur about two meters long, it had an unusual weapon on its tail. It is about the ‘Stegouros elengassen’, which inhabited about 74 million years ago in Chilean Patagonia.

The fossil remains of the animal had been found by paleontologists in 2018 in the Las Chinas river valley, in the Magallanes region, and then transferred to the Laboratory of the Paleontological Network of the capital university, where in these years it was carried out carry out your analysis. The researchers highlighted the extraordinary preservation of the fossil.Was achievedfind all of the specimen’s bones, including its strange tail, which looked similar to a macuahuitl (sword-type weapon used by the ancient Aztecs) and did not resemble that of any known dinosaur.

Regarding the name that the new species received, the scientists explained that ‘Stegouros’ means ‘covered tail’, while ‘elengassen’ is the name of a mythical monster in the tradition of the Aonikenk or southern Tehuelches, a local indigenous people.

A true ‘Rosetta stone’

In addition, the good state of conservation of the fossil allowed to identify that the species had characteristics associated with both stegosaurs and ankylosaurs, reads the study, published in the journal Nature.

“Spectacular stegosaurs are among the most recognizable dinosaurs, both for their famous vertical dorsal plates and their paired spiked tail weapon. Advanced ankylosaurs, on the other hand, are famous for their broad backs armored by rows of osteoderms, and for having a huge rounded club at the end of the tail. Clearly, the tail weapon on our dinosaur was none of the above“, declared Alexander Vargas, researcher at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Chile.

His colleague Sergio Soto explained that ‘Stegouros elengassen’ was a transitional ankylosaur, that is, “an evolutionary link between ankylosaurs and other older lineages of armored dinosaurs.” “It also has some traits similar to stegosaurs, inherited from a common ancestor with them, but that other ankylosaurs lost in evolution,” he added. Because of this, scientists believe that the new find is equivalent to an authentic ‘Rosetta stone’ from this group of animals, which “allows us to give meaning to the evolution of the few remains identified as ankylosaurs in the southern hemisphere.”

The researchers concluded that the group of southern hemisphere ankylosaurs, called ‘Parankylosauria’ (‘next to the Ankylosauria’), is distinguished from their northern hemisphere relatives, which were called Euankylosauria ‘(‘ true ankylosaurs’).

“Parankylosaurs lack many features of ‘true’ ankylosaurs, which were already present in the middle Jurassic, about 165 million years ago. Therefore, the roots of parankylosaurs must be very old, prior to that date, “concluded Vargas.

“The characteristics of this discovery not only allow us to know the particularities and differences of the species that inhabited the national territory, but also to continue exploring the tremendous potential that the country has in the field of paleontological exploration,” Consuelo stressed in turn. Valdés, Minister of Cultures, Arts and Heritage of Chile.

